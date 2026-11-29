Clemson’s Palmetto Bowl win over South Carolina saw plenty of action and lead changes. However, there was a scary sight at the beginning of the third quarter that saw a stoppage.

Following a punt, Clemson wide receiver Tristan Smith was carted off the field on a spinal board. He collided with a teammate, long snapper Jackson Reach, and was hit in the neck. After the game, head coach Dabo Swinney provided an update that should bring relief to fans.

Swinney compared the injury to one that happened 11 seasons ago with star wide receiver Mike Williams, who collided with a goal post to suffer the injury.

“It’s similar to Mike Williams. He’s probably going to be in a brace for about six to eight weeks,” he said. “He’s going to be fine.”

The injury is a fracture to the bone in his neck, which will see him miss the rest of his final season of college football. However, it’s a positive sign for a full recovery before Smith looks to go into the next step of his football career, which will look to feature the NFL.

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“They were very confident in the information that they gave me after the game, but kind of similar to Mike, who, as y’all know, did pretty good,” he said. “He came back and played a long time in the NFL.”

Smith fell behind in the depth chart this season after a solid transfer year in 2025. The Southeast Missouri State transfer only recorded two receptions for nine yards this season, struggling to break into a group that was stagnant offensively.

In his first season in Tigertown, the wideout finished with 24 receptions for 239 yards and a touchdown, a memorable jump-ball score against SMU on a fourth down. Smith was the first offensive transfer that Swinney brought in during the 2025 offseason, going from a junior-college player at the beginning of his career to a contributor on a Power Four roster.

Now, a speedy recovery is in the cards for Smith, who will look to get back to the gridiron when the time comes to continue his journey. However, it’s an optimistic moment for a play that had Clemson fans holding their breath.

“He does have a fracture, but no surgery, nothing like that,” Swinney said. “So, he’s going to be great.”

The Tigers’ next steps will be finding out where their bowl game will be. Clemson should figure that our next Sunday.