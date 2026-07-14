Clemson's Chad Morris Confirms Starting Quarterback Ahead of Fall Camp

Since the departure of quarterback Cade Klubnik, who was selected by the New York Jets in the 2026 NFL Draft, there’s been a lot of talk surrounding the battle for the position in Clemson.

Well, that chatter has recently been silenced — at least for now.

During the 2026 Clemson Media Outing this past Tuesday, offensive coordinator Chad Morris told reporters, “Coach Swinney made it clear: Coming out of spring, [Christopher Vizzina] is our guy. He’ll be our guy to start fall camp.”

However, he did mention that true freshman Tait Reynolds is right behind him and that it’ll be good to see both players at the position battle throughout fall camp, according to The State's Chapel Fowler.

Clemson OC Chad Morris on the QB battle: “Coach Swinney made it clear: Coming out of spring, CV (Christopher Vizzina) is our guy. He’ll be our guy to start fall camp.” But says true freshman Tait Reynolds is close behind him and the competition will be great for both guys pic.twitter.com/XpHNvtbeqm — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) July 14, 2026

The clarification of who the starter will be heading into fall camp comes after months of deliberation by both the fans and media, as Swinney made it clear that Reynolds impressed throughout the spring, surpassing others for the backup spot.

When he was asked whether or not Reynolds could compete for the starting job at the end of the spring period, Swinney didn’t mince words whatsoever.

“Absolutely,” he told reporters. “Ain’t nobody got lifetime contracts around here. I mean, everybody’s got to prove it. Everybody’s got to show up. Everybody’s got to earn it. [Vizzina] didn’t do anything to back up. But Tait’s done everything to move forward.”

“There were a bunch of guys battling for that second spot, and he cleared that and came out of that smoke first with that group. So now, he’s got a big summer ahead, and he’s just going to keep getting better. But I don’t think [Vizzina’s] going to go backwards. So, it’ll be a great, competitive summer and fall camp.”

While Vizzina and Reynolds have a large difference in age and experience at the collegiate level, their careers up to this point don’t stray too far apart from one another.

Obviously, both quarterbacks are learning a new system, as Morris was hired as the offensive coordinator in January. While quarterbacks coach Tajh Boyd did play in the same system from 2011 to 2013, that shared adjustment period puts them on a similar footing, regardless of the gap in experience elsewhere.

Additionally, Vizzina, despite being the more heralded name, also brings little in-game experience to the table. While the 6-foot-4 signal caller appeared in 14 games over four years, most being in mop-up duty, he’s made just one career start, which came against SMU last season.

Yes, he threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, but the poor pass-defense of the Mustangs and small sample size mean that he, too, is still very much a work in progress, not unlike Reynolds himself.

We’ve seen decisions like this made by Swinney before, where he’ll give the older and more experienced guy the go-ahead to start the season. However, it doesn’t always pan out.

The most applicable comparison is the Kelly Bryant-Trevor Lawrence situation in 2018. Swinney opened the season with Bryant, a senior, atop the depth chart over five-star true freshman Trevor Lawrence. The two split reps through the first four games, but by Week 5, Swinney had seen enough and handed the starting job to Lawrence, who went on to lead the Tigers to a National Championship.

That’s not to say this is what will happen, rather a reminder of what could happen. But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.