Jaguars coach Liam Coen might still be scrolling through the NFL app searching for a photo of Trevor Lawrence. But hey, at least there might have been fewer photos of Caleb Williams since the Bears were on a bye week.

Coen joked during the summer that the league’s official website often has about 40 photos of Williams and rarely highlights the Jaguars . Obviously, that’s an annoyance for Coen, but to his credit, he’s used the lack of attention to motivate his team.

However, Jacksonville may get more love moving forward after being aggressive buyers at the trade deadline. Then again, it’s still difficult to outshine the Bears, who acquired Jeffery Simmons.

Let’s examine whether the Jaguars have a bigger spotlight for this week’s NFL Fact or Fiction.

Liam Coen is still right that the Jaguars are constantly ignored

My first thought after the Jaguars went all in for defensive tackle Jordan Davis was, “Hey, maybe now there will be more stories written about Jacksonville and less about Caleb Williams and the Bears.”

Well, plenty of stories—and arguments—followed the Jaguars’ somewhat strange decision to relinquish a first-round pick for the Eagles’ third-best defensive tackle. Still, that might have lasted for only 48 hours.

The Jaguars improved to 7–2, and yet, there wasn’t a single headline about Coen’s team Tuesday morning on the homepage of the league’s official website. There was, however, one story about how the Bears spent their bye week, which further proved the point Coen made in the summer. Jacksonville is still being ignored, but I’m not really here to vouch for this Super Bowl contender to get more publicity.

It’s difficult to create attention after beating up on the struggling Titans. Also, Davis and safety Jessie Bates III didn’t make their debuts against Tennessee because Coen, in a classy move, gave the two newcomers the week off since neither had a bye week before being traded.

So maybe the Jaguars will get more attention this week when Davis and Bates face the Giants. Even then, J.J. McCarthy and coach John Harbaugh will likely command the spotlight in that Week 11 matchup. And it doesn’t help that Davis isn’t Simmons (another popular Bears player) or Kirk Cousins , two bigger names that were moved ahead of the trade deadline.

However, Coen should fully lean into the “no one talks about us” narrative. It seems the extra motivation helped the Jaguars jump out to a sizable lead in the AFC South, convincing the front office this team is ready to make real noise outside the subpar division.

It must not sit well with Lawrence that he’s constantly being asked about why Parker Washington isn’t viewed as a top receiver in the league. It must be maddening for those inside the organization that not many have noticed what Washington has done on a weekly basis—the 2023 sixth-round pick is worth all the money likely headed his way in the offseason. Washington had seven catches for 152 yards and one touchdown against the Titans, in case you missed it.

Also, it seems few are willing to look at Lawrence as more than just a dark-horse MVP contender. And it’s easy to forget that the Jaguars have two standout edge rushers (Travon Walker, Josh Hines-Allen) and a pair of coordinators who might soon be head coaches (OC Grant Udinski, DC Anthony Campanile).

The stories are there to be written about the Jaguars. But keep ignoring the Jaguars, something Coen is gladly telling his team on repeat.

Manzano’s view: Fact

The Patriots haven't gotten consistent production from wide receiver A.J. Brown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patriots got it all wrong with the A.J. Brown trade

The Patriots have received plenty of criticism for the Brown trade, and rightfully so, with the team dropping to 5–5 and the star receiver in and out of the lineup due to injury. To make matters worse, the Patriots could play the rest of the season without Drake Maye, who injured his ankle last week against the Lions in Germany.

It’s gotten very bad , but it’s not all bad because the Patriots agreed to send Philadelphia a 2028 first-round pick instead of their first for next year. Boston sports radio would never let the Patriots hear the end of it if Philly had control of what’s starting to look like a top-15 pick in April. Right now, the Patriots’ first-rounder sits at No. 16, and it’s tough seeing them win games with backup Tommy DeVito or any QB option that’s available post-trade deadline .

While the Patriots avoided a category-five disaster, the pressure is on them to get their issues fixed in 2027 to avoid giving the Eagles a sweet first-round pick. Perhaps Philly GM Howie Roseman didn’t mind agreeing to take New England’s ’28 first pick because there was a good chance—before the season started—that the ’27 selection could be low in the order with Brown joining a team coming off a Super Bowl appearance.

Then again, Roseman knew better than anyone else about Brown’s concerning injury history and maybe had a good idea of what was headed for New England this season. Regardless, getting a first-rounder in any year for Brown was a win for the Eagles. The Patriots are still losers here, but it could have been worse.

Manzano’s view: Fiction

49ers should be concerned about poor defensive performance in Dallas

Lost in the Cowboys’ pathetic defensive performance against the 49ers was how much the other defense struggled in that game.

Maybe it was just one bad game against an offense that can get hot in a hurry. Or maybe Dak Prescott, George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb noticed a flaw in San Francisco’s defense.

That performance from Raheem Morris’s unit didn’t even come close to resembling the prior eight efforts. That was by far the 49ers’ worst defensive game of the season, allowing 439 total yards and producing only one sack.

With Simmons joining the Bears and Cousins now playing for the Vikings, this isn’t a good time for the 49ers (8–1) to revert to a one-sided team with just an explosive offense. They’ll need to be a complete team to get by in the competitive NFC—and the race in the NFC West doesn’t seem over yet, with the Seahawks and Rams appearing to have finally found their stride.

We’ll soon find out whether San Francisco’s poor defensive effort in Dallas was just one bad game when the 49ers take on Cousins and the new-look Vikings offense during Sunday Night Football from Mexico City in what might be a playoff preview.

Manzano’s view: Fact

Packers’ offensive line issues won’t derail their season

It’s difficult to get a read on the Packers.

One week, the trio of Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden appear unstoppable. The next, they need plenty of help with a shaky offensive line and inconsistent rushing attack. The same can be said for the defense, because one week it’s “take your time, Micah Parsons,” then it quickly turns into “hurry back.”

Those were the sentiments after the Packers followed their dominant victory over the Patriots with a lopsided loss against the Vikings. All signs point toward Parsons making his season debut after the bye week when the Packers face the Rams for a critical Thanksgiving Eve road matchup. That might be must-win territory because of the playoff implications and a tiebreaker being up for grabs—Green Bay currently controls the No. 7 seed, but has the same 6–4 record as L.A. and Seattle.

Green Bay should be fine defensively once Parsons is cleared. Still, it’s hard to see reinforcements for an unreliable offensive line that has been exposed a few times by aggressive defenses, including in the two losses to Minnesota and the setback against Detroit in Week 7. Green Bay has allowed 25 sacks this season.

Maybe the Packers are more pretenders than contenders.

Manzano’s view: Fiction