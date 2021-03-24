Xavier Thomas Still 'Has Work To Do'

In his final season with Clemson after earning a criminal justice degree, Xavier Thomas has been available, something he's struggled with throughout his career as a Tiger.

Xavier Thomas undoubtedly suffered his worst season at Clemson in 2020.

Despite missing so much time last year, Thomas' availability has been a pleasure in spring practice, according to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. Thomas enters his senior year healthier than ever, ready to compete to start amongst a loaded depth chart.

"(Thomas) has been good. He's been consistent, and he's been available. And that's been awesome. He's been very, very consistent. He's been very engaged. You know, he's feeling good about his conditioning and where he is." Swinney said Monday after the Tigers' first practice back from spring break.

Thomas only planned to compete in four games and redshirt after issues with COVID-19 and strep throat. Still, he ended up appearing in seven games for Clemson after the NCAA’s blanket eligibility waiver for 2020.

Making his season debut in 2020 against No. 7 ranked Miami, Thomas was credited with 11 tackles (4.0 for loss), 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in just 119 snaps over seven games with one start. Thomas managed his best outing of the year against Syracuse, totaling three of his 11 tackles for the season and adding his first sack. Thomas combined this with a sack the next week against Boston College, marking the first time he earned a full sack in consecutive weeks in his Clemson career.

"(Thomas) still has got some work to do between now and August," Swinney said. "But I like his mindset. He's showing up every day, and he's got goals, and he's keeping them in front of his mind, which I like. So, he's been good."

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

More From All Clemson:

Swinney Updates Health of Justyn Ross

In Defense of Robbie Caldwell

Swinney Responds to Deshaun Watson Allegations