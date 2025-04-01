All Clemson

Clemson Men's Basketball Faces Another Challenging Loss to Transfer Portal

The Clemson Tigers continue losing valuable numbers on their team now that the transfer portal is up and running.

Mar 19, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Clemson Tigers center Christian Reeves (14) works with a coaching assistant at a practice at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Clemson Tigers men's basketball team has been experiencing some major activity within the transfer portal lately.

Since the portal opened on March 24, Clemson has lost some talent including Del Jones, Jake Heidbreder, Chauncey Wiggins, Jackson Roberts and Asa Thomas.

Joining the portal as of Monday was center Christian Reeves, who was only with the team for one season. Before he became a Tiger, Reeves played for the Duke Blue Devils where he played in 16 games.

The State's Chapel Fowler was among those reporting Reeve's decision.

During his campaign with Clemson, Reeves had more opportunity to prove his ability on the court after having played in a total of 29 games, one of which he started in. When his season wrapped up, he had averaged 1.2 points with 1.5 rebounds.

According to Gavin Oliver of The Clemson Insider, Reeves was a four-star prospect from his former school Oak Hill in Virginia. It's clear that he has the necessary skills to succeed in college basketball. Now he's looking for a program where he can get more playing time.

Not only have the Tigers lost six players to the portal, but two of their star players, Ian Schieffelin and Chase Hunter, are seniors. With the team dwindling down, head coach Brad Brownell has some work to do.

Per Austin Hannon of 247Sports, "As crazy as it sounds, [Dillon] Hunter is the only remaining member of the Tigers' team from last season. The rest of the roster is currently made up of two redshirts and three signees."

The signees include guard Zac Foster and forwards Chase Thompson and Trent Steinour, all of whom have big shoes to fill during their time in the program.

Brownell has previously expressed his confidence in the freshmen who are expected to join, so there is certainly hope for the Tigers if all goes well.

However, that doesn't diminish the fact that The Tigers are losing some of their most developed players.

After having such a successful season, not taking into account their early exit in the NCAA Tournament, things are looking a bit shaky for the upcoming season.

This will be a time for Clemson to rebuild and gain back traction.

