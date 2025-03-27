Will Clemson Men’s Basketball Acquire Player From Rival in Transfer Portal?
Men's basketball players have been entering the transfer portal left and right. In fact, over 1,000 players have entered since March 24. With the portal closing on April 22, this is the time for players and schools to show some hustle.
Things are no different for the Clemson Tigers as they, too, have been playing around in the portal.
As reported by Grayson Mann of TigerNet, the Tigers are not only scoping out the portal as a whole, but they've also been connecting with a player from their rival, the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Nick Pringle, a forward for South Carolina, appears to be a hot commodity right now as he's believed to have made contact with Clemson coach Brad Brownell, along with several additional schools which include the Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgetown Hoyas.
Despite just entering the portal two days ago, he potentially has some major changes ahead of him.
The intriguing nature of Pringle's contact with Clemson stems from the fact that South Carolina serves as the program's top long-standing rival.
The last time Pringle and his teammates went up against Clemson was in December in which a nail-biting game took place, ultimately leaving Brownell's team defeated with a final score of 91-88.
Helping lead South Carolina to success that evening was Pringle who put up a total of 18 points. In the 2024-25 season, Pringle averaged 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.
Now that Clemson's forward Chauncey Wiggins has entered the portal, major changes are heading the Tigers' way. Wiggins served as a regular starter for the Tigers, so losing him could be incredibly detrimental to the team.
In addition to Wiggins, forward Asa Thomas and guard Del Jones have also entered the transfer portal. Jones, a freshman, is looking to expand his horizons in collegiate basketball after playing this past season.
Thomas, the first of the trio to enter the portal, played in just 12 games during the 2024-25 season and averaged 1.2 points with a total of 27 minutes. With Thomas, Jones and Wiggins all having entered the portal, Clemson is now looking at rebuilding.
However, as has been seen with the portal in the past, while it's challenging to lose a valuable player, the next best player may be just around the corner.
Although the NCAA Tournament didn't go as planned for the Tigers, good things may be coming for the team.