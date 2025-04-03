Clemson Men's Basketball Gains First Star Player from Transfer Portal
The Clemson Tigers have seen some challenging losses to the transfer portal this past week.
Having lost Asa Thomas, Del Jones, Jake Heidbreder, Christian Reeves and Chauncey Wiggins, the last of which has now officially committed to the Florida State Seminoles, Tigers head coach Brad Brownell was in dire need of rebuilding his team.
Clemson lost talent, height and above all, players who helped lead the program to success throughout their most recent campaign.
Fortunately for Tigers, things are looking up as they may have just hit the jackpot.
After playing three seasons with the Nevada Wolf Pack, the talented forward Nick Davidson has now committed to Clemson, per Joe Tipton of On3sports.
During his final season with Nevada, he served as a regular starter and posted an average of 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds.
"Perhaps more impressive, he became more efficient over the course of his three years at Nevada," Thomas Goldkamp of On3 wrote. "After shooting 29.2% from 3-point range as a sophomore, he improved that figure to 37.1% as a junior in 2024-25. And he did it on volume, too, attempting 124 shots from beyond the arc."
In addition to the numbers he's put up on the board over the years, he previously received the honor of being named to Third Team All-Mountain West.
Needless to say, Davidson has been a force to be reckoned with on the court.
The 6-foot-10 talent experienced great success with the Wolf Pack, but he couldn't resist the Tigers' offer.
With Clemson having lost so many of their players, acquiring Davidson is a massive step in the right direction. He has proven himself to be an adaptable and consistent player.
Additionally, his confidence in his abilities could be a huge asset to Clemson, particularly after its disappointing 69-67 upset against McNeese State which knocked the Tigers out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round.
So far, he is the only transfer to have joined the Tigers, so they've lost more than they've gained at this point.
While the transfer portal has only been open for just over one week, time is of the essence. With players and teams continuing to scope out their options, decisions need to be made.
Now that Davidson on board, Clemson can finally take a a quick breath, but the work has just begun for Brownell and his program — there's a lot of rebuilding that needs to take place in the absence of previous players.