All Clemson

Clemson Men's Basketball Picks Up Another Huge Transfer Portal Commitment

The Clemson Tigers have been on fire in the transfer portal as of late, and they just picked up another massive commitment.

Jacob Moss

Dec 3, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Valley Wolverines forward Carter Welling (22) dunks the basketball against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Maples Pavilion
Dec 3, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Valley Wolverines forward Carter Welling (22) dunks the basketball against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Maples Pavilion / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Clemson Tigers' men's basketball program has been on a transfer portal tear the past few days, and that continued on Friday with the announcement that former Utah Valley Wolverine's big man Carter Welling has committed to the Tigers.

The second team All-WAC selection and reigning WAC Defensive Player of the year was a key target for head Coach Brad Brownell and his staff. The 6'10 wing averaged 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a game for the Wolverines this past season as the driving force at both ends of the floor for his former team.

Welling took a visit to Clemson last weekend, and by all accounts came out as a heavy lean to end up with the Tigers. Those accounts turned out to be true, as it took just five days for the rising junior to make his decision.

Welling's commitment adds to what's been a very good week for Brownell in the portal, with his team already adding two other huge pieces in Nick Davidson and former Tiger RJ Godfrey.

These additions couldn't have come at a better time for Clemson either, as they have suffered some massive attrition in the weeks following their first-round upset in the NCAA Tournament.

With Welling now in the fold along with the aforementioned Davidson and Godfrey, the Tigers look to be in much better shape heading into the offseason.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Jacob Moss
JACOB MOSS

Georgia native and avid Atlanta sports fan who has lived in the Charlotte area for the past eight years. Got started writing about sports for my middle school paper and haven’t stopped since. Graduate from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and proud 49er. Passionate sports writer who has covered everything from high school soccer to the NFL for several prominent outlets including the Charlotte Observer, ESPN, and the Carolina Panthers. Also covered the South Carolina Gamecocks football program as the lead beat writer for Last Word on College Football, and was a contributing writer for several other notable online publications such as Yardbarker. Lives and breathes sports and will watch whatever is on or in season. Favorite teams include the Braves, Hawks, Falcons, and Georgia Bulldogs. Massive Jordan Speith and Rory McIlroy fan on the PGA Tour

Home/Men's Basketball