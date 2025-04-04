Clemson Men's Basketball Picks Up Another Huge Transfer Portal Commitment
The Clemson Tigers' men's basketball program has been on a transfer portal tear the past few days, and that continued on Friday with the announcement that former Utah Valley Wolverine's big man Carter Welling has committed to the Tigers.
The second team All-WAC selection and reigning WAC Defensive Player of the year was a key target for head Coach Brad Brownell and his staff. The 6'10 wing averaged 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a game for the Wolverines this past season as the driving force at both ends of the floor for his former team.
Welling took a visit to Clemson last weekend, and by all accounts came out as a heavy lean to end up with the Tigers. Those accounts turned out to be true, as it took just five days for the rising junior to make his decision.
Welling's commitment adds to what's been a very good week for Brownell in the portal, with his team already adding two other huge pieces in Nick Davidson and former Tiger RJ Godfrey.
These additions couldn't have come at a better time for Clemson either, as they have suffered some massive attrition in the weeks following their first-round upset in the NCAA Tournament.
With Welling now in the fold along with the aforementioned Davidson and Godfrey, the Tigers look to be in much better shape heading into the offseason.