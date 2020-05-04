AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Clemon Basketball: Looking Ahead To The 2020-21 Season

JP-Priester

Clemson basketball fans found themselves taking the ultimate roller-coaster ride last season. They experienced the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows.

To be frank, it was an odd season. Very odd. It included wins over No. 3 Duke, No. 5 Louisville and a buzzer-beating win over No. 6 Florida State. 

It also included an overtime win in Chapel Hill over North Carolina, something the Tigers had never done before. The 59-game losing streak had become one of the more dubious streaks in all of sports, and breaking it was something many fans thought they'd never see in their lifetimes. 

However, outside of the Chapel Hill win, all of those big wins came at home. Finding success on the road was a little more tricky for head coach Brad Brownell's Tigers.

There was an early-season home loss to Yale, and a bad road loss late to Virginia Tech. Then, on the bubble of the NCAA tournament, a terrible loss at home to Georgia Tech to end the season. Clemson finished the season just 3-8 on the road. 

Last season the Tigers became far more reliant on the three-point shot than it has in recent seasons. A lack of size and better shooters precipitated the change in style, but the team had a hard time finding that one guy they could count on to hit the big shots night in and night out.

Suffice it to say, it was a season that produced a mixed bag of results. Injuries and youth played a part, but the end result was still another season of inconsistency under Brownell. 

There are some reasons to be optimistic, however. The roster has some young talent that oftentimes showed flashes of just how good they could be. 

Al-Amir Dawes was forced to grow up on the court during his freshman season, and by the end of the season was playing his best basketball. The young guard looks to only be better in his second season, after averaging nine points per game last year. 

John Newman III is another guy who showed lots of promise last season, averaging almost 10 points per game. Heading into his junior season, he needs to take that next step in his development and become more consistent shooting the ball.

After missing 16 games early due to injury, Alex Hemenway came on and showed he could possibly be that consistent three-point threat the team has lacked the past two seasons, hitting 20 of his 42 shots from beyond the arc. 

Chase Hunter, a former Top 150 prospect will be in his second season in the program, and Khavon Moore, a former Top 60 player who transferred from Texas Tech, will also be back.

Point guard Nick Honor will be eligible after sitting out last season due to transfer rules, giving senior Clyde Trapp some help running the point. Trapp will also be more than a year removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL and should be back to 100 percent.

There's also some good news on the size front too. Jonathan Baehre looks to be back after tearing the same ACL twice in a six-month span, and the number one high school player in the state, four-star forward PJ Hall, also joins the fold. 

Although, there is one unknown at the moment. Aamir Simms has announced that he will go through the process of entering the NBA Draft, but the team's leading scorer from a season ago does still have the option to return for his senior season. 

How good this team can be next season largely depends on what happens with Simms, and the health of Baehre. Not having Simms would be a huge blow, but not having both could be disastrous. 

That would leave the still developing Tre Jemison and the true freshman Hall as the team's big men, which would leave the team at a huge disadvantage many nights during ACC play. 

If the Tigers do get Simms back for one more season, however, there is no reason this team shouldn't be competing for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. 

Next season will be Brownell's eleventh at the helm, and there is a portion of the fan base that has run of patience. Anything less than making the tournament will have Tigers' embattled head coach finally starting to feel some real heat. 

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

With Academic Year Over, Here's a Look at What Clemson Athletics Accomplished

Before we turn our attention to rebuilding and preparing for the 2020-21 season, let’s take a look back at highlights and superlatives for Clemson athletics, including football, basketball and baseall, in 2019-20.

Brad Senkiw

The key to Clemson's recent dominance? The 2012 Orange Bowl

How West Virginia football's 70-33 Orange Bowl victory gave way to the best decade in Clemson football history

Christopher Hall

K'Von Wallace A Perfect Fit In Philly

Former Clemson safety K'Von Wallace will fit in perfectly in Philadelphia, and Eagles fans will be quick to embrace him

JP-Priester

AllClemson's Way-Too-Early 2020 CFP Predictions

Football season is still months away, but it is never too early to look ahead to the College Football Playoff. Today, the staff of AllClemson.com give you our way-too-early predictions for the 2020 CFP.

Zach Lentz

5 Potential NFL Landing Spots for Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and there are several franchises looking to add the gifted passer to their rosters.

Brad Senkiw

Swinney: Clemson a 'Family Atmosphere'

While Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney created a national juggernaut in the last 11 years since he took over the team midway through the 2008 season, as he and other coaches will attest, at the end of the day, the Tigers are all about family and community.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Wr Joseph Ngata Primed for Breakout Sophomore Season

After playing backup to Tee Higgins, Ngata ready to take on larger role in 2020

Christopher Hall

Basketball Flashback: Clemson Holds Off Syracuse in 2007 NIT Quarterfinals

Reliving Clemson's thrilling 2007 NIT quarterfinal win over Syracuse,  74-70

Christopher Hall

Football Flashback: Dantzler Leads Tigers to Humanitarian Bowl Triumph

Dantzler was first in NCAA history to throw for over 2,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 yards in the same season

Christopher Hall

Roundtable: Early Summer Predictions for Fall

It's never too early for predictions, so to kick off the month of May, the staff of AllClemson.com (Christopher Hall, Jason Priester, Zach Lentz, Brad Senkiw and Travis Boland), take aim at several Clemson-related categories for the 2020 season.

Zach Lentz