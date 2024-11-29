Clemson Tigers Face Tough Challenges as NCAA Tournament Bubble Contenders
The Clemson Tigers shocked everyone with the run they went on during the 2024 NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Elite Eight, where they were defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide 89-82.
Heading into the 2024-25 campaign, most people viewed the Tigers as a likely tournament team. Despite losing some key players from last season’s squad, Brad Brownell still had some solid talent to rely on.
To this point, they have handled business pretty well.
Clemson is 6-1, with their only loss coming in a true road game against the Boise State Broncos on November 17. In the Sunshine Slam, they defeated the San Francisco Dons before beating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the championship.
While their schedule hasn’t been too daunting to this point, things are going to pick up in the coming weeks. The tournament is still a long ways away, but the Tigers are going to be challenged as a projected bubble team.
As shared by Neil Paine of ESPN, Clemson is in bubble territory in the opinion of Joe Lunardi and Bart Torvik. Of the 24 schools listed, they have the ninth toughest remaining strength of schedule to navigate.
They are ranked No. 53, with fellow ACC foes the Pittsburgh Panthers and North Carolina State Wolfpack right ahead and behind them at Nos. 51 and 56.
Depending on perspective, being a glass-half-full or glass-half-empty kind of person will determine how that remaining SOS ranking is viewed.
One way to view it is that there is room for error. The Tigers will have ample opportunities to pick up wins over quality opponents, strengthening their resume once it is time to select the tournament field.
There is more upside to that kind of schedule compared to teams with a lower SOS ranking. While they may be able to rack up more easy wins, the margin for error is slim; one slip-up and the opportunities to make up ground won’t be there.
The ACC will once again be a deep, talented conference providing the opportunity to pick up quality wins all season. There shouldn’t be Quad Four games this year with Louisville looking much improved as well.
The Clemson non-conference schedule also features some good resume-boosting opportunities. None are bigger than the SEC/ACC Challenge, which will pit them against the Kentucky Wildcats, who are currently ranked No. 8 in the country.
Games against the Memphis Tigers, who played incredibly well in Maui defeating the UConn Huskies, and the South Carolina Gamecocks will provide the Tigers will chances to add more quality wins.