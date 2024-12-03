Clemson Tigers Have Golden Opportunity To Get Off Bubble Against Kentucky Wildcats
The Clemson Tigers shocked a lot of people with how well they performed in the NCAA Tournament last season.
Despite being a No. 6 seed in their region, many predicted they would lose to the No. 11 seed New Mexico Lobos in the first round. Not only did they win that game, they advanced all the way to the Elite Eight, where their run was halted by the Alabama Crimson Tide.
With key players PJ Hall, Joseph Girard III, RJ Godfrey and Jack Clark moving on, there were questions about how Brad Brownell’s squad would respond this season. So far so good in that department.
The Tigers are currently 7-1, with their only loss coming in a true road game against the Boise State Broncos. They are handling business otherwise, winning the Sunshine Slam Championship during Feast Week.
While we are still months away from March Madness, a lot can change over the next four months, Clemson is one of the programs who are viewed as a clear-cut bubble team. They are going to have their work cut out for them, but ample opportunities to improve their resume will exist.
Their rest-of-season strength of schedule is among the highest of teams who are in the mix as a bubble team. That means there will be chances to stack quality wins together, but they will be facing stiff competition.
One of those tall tasks will come tonight when they face off against the Kentucky Wildcats in the SEC/ACC Challenge. The championship contenders are coming to the Littlejohn Coliseum for one of the biggest games of the week.
“Kentucky is off to a terrific 7-0 start in Mark Pope's first year at the helm, stunningly rising all the way into the AP Poll's top five this week. But the Wildcats now go on the road for the first time this season, to face a Clemson team that hasn't lost at home since mid-February of last season. Clemson will need to defend the 3-point line, while the perimeter matchup between Chase Hunter and Kentucky's wings will be key,” wrote Jeff Borzello of ESPN.
Hunter, a senior guard out of Atlanta, is currently leading the team with 16.4 points per game. He has stepped into a more prominent role and has thrived as the team’s go-to option on the offensive end.
The Wildcats have a lot of bodies they will be able to throw at him, mixing and matching as the game goes along. It will be an interesting chess match between the two head coaches to see who can get an edge on the perimeter, where this game will likely be decided.