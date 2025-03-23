Dabo Swinney Shares His Thoughts on Clemson Basketball's NCAA Tournament Loss
There haven't been a ton of upsets in the 2025 Men's NCAA Tournament, which is why Clemson losing to McNeese State in the first round was so notable.
Entering that game, there was a ton of noise on both sides.
Brad Brownell had started finalizing a long-term extension with the Tigers that officially would end the rumors regarding other coaching jobs, and Will Wade, the head man for McNeese, was rumored to be the next head coach at NC State after he agreed to a deal with the Wolfpack.
That seemed to play into the favor of Clemson.
But that's not how it played out when the two teams were on the floor.
The Tigers needed a massive late rally to even make this one competitive after having a putrid offensive showing during the first half and for much of the second.
It's a sour way for things to end, especially for this Clemson group that accomplished so many things during the regular season.
Head football coach Dabo Swinney wants to make sure people don't forget that.
"I've been here 23 years, I've seen 23 basketball seasons. It's incredible what that bunch did this year. It was awesome. I think that should be celebrated," he said, per Jon Blau of The Post and Courier.
They won 27 games, the most in a single season in a program history.
That should be celebrated, but when looking back, this Tigers team won't be remembered as fondly as the one from a year ago when they made a magical run to the Elite Eight.
Whether that's fair or not, that's the reality.
Still, Swinney knows how hard it is to lift a trophy at the end of the season, and he believes not winning a championship doesn't mean the year was a failure.
"I know everyone wants to go win it all, win the tournament, and all you remember is the last game. But, man, we can't lose sight of what they accomplished. That was really special to watch. I mean, incredible," he added.
Perspective from Swinney.
That might be how things are remembered somewhere down the line, but right now, the sting of the loss is still present.