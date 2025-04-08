Former Clemson Basketball Fan Favorite Announces Transfer to Mid Major Program
It was a disappointing ending to what was a very special season for the Clemson Tigers men's basketball program.
Once things came to a close in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the McNeese State Cowboys, head coach Brad Brownell instantly knew he would have to get to work and figure out how to make this a competitive team once again next season.
With a ton of talent moving on by default simply due to being out of eligibility, it was already a monumental task for Brownell.
Losing star transfers Viktor Lakhin and Jaeden Zackery along with decorated Tigers legends Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin right off the bat, Brownell had his work cut out for him.
One departure who surprised fans with his announcement that he was headed into the portal was freshman guard Del Jones.
With such a power vacuum and most of the scoring from this past season set to be wearing different uniforms next season, Jones appeared poised to step into a major role next season.
Such is the nature of the current day and age of collegiate athletics, and Jones decided to take his chances and enter the portal searching for either guaranteed playing time, NIL rewards, or both.
For as surprising as the announcement that he was going into the portal was, his chosen destination shocked fans even more.
Jones announced via Instagram that his transfer destination would be the Radford Highlanders of the Big South Conferece.
Averaging nearly 12 minutes per game during his freshman season with Clemson, Jones scored 3.8 points per game along with 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist. He appeared in 32 games with the Tigers, scoring a career-high 13 points in a late January victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Originally a high profile recruit from the state of California in the high school class of 2024, Jones had Clemson fans excited about his potential to be a major factor in the future of the program.
A three-star, top-150 player in the nation according to 247's composite rankings, Jones graded out as the No. 13 point guard in the nation and the No. 19 player in the state of California.
Whether or not he misread his market in the portal or if he had other offers and simply chose Radford over them is unknown, but regardless Tigers fans will not be thrilled to see Jones take a major step down in terms of competition after he was set to play major minutes next season.