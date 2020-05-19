Former Tiger Basketball Star Horace Grant Fires back at Michael Jordan

ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary wrapped up Sunday, and the sports world continues to react from the 10-part series centered around Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls.

Tuesday, former Clemson standout Horace Grant joined the conversation and had some choice words for his former teammate.

In an interview with Kap and Co. on ESPN 1000 in Chicago, Grant expressed his feelings about Jordan's comments that Grant leaked information to Sam Smith which used in his book, "The Jordan Rules."

"Lie, lie, lie. ... If MJ had a grudge with me, let's settle this like men," Grant said during the interview. "Let's talk about it. Or we can settle it another way. But yet and still, he goes out and puts this lie out that I was the source behind [the book]. Sam and I have always been great friends. We're still great friends. But the sanctity of that locker room, I would never put anything personal out there. The mere fact that Sam Smith was an investigative reporter. That he had to have two sources, two, to write a book, I guess. Why would MJ just point me out?

Grant did hot hold back in the interview going to on say many of Jordan's relationships with teammates and others around the league have gone down the drain over the years due to critical comments made about Jordan.

"He said that I was the snitch, but yet and still after 35 years he brings up his rookie year going into one of his teammates' rooms and seeing coke, and weed and women. My point is: Why the hell did he want to bring that up? What's that got to do with anything? I mean, if you want to call somebody a snitch, that's a damn snitch right there," Grant said.

Grant, who played all four years at Clemson, is the most decorated and accomplished basketball player in shcool history.

His freshman year, he averaged six points a game and went on to average 21 points by his final year. In his senior season, he led the Clemson Tigers to the NCAA tournament as a No. 4 seed but lost to Missouri State in the first round.

He went on to help Jordan and the Bulls win three NBA championships from 1991 to 1993.

After his stint of three championships with Bulls, he signed with the Orlando Magic and joined all-time greats Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway.

Grant made an instant impact with the Magic and showed out — especially in the playoffs, as he helped the 1994-95 Orlando Magic make it to the NBA Finals with a shot in the final seconds that won the game against the Boston Celtics. However, the Magic ended up being swept in the Finals to Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets.

He played with the Magic until he was traded in 1999 to the Seattle SuperSonics for Dale Ellis and other players. He played one season with Supersonics but was soon traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the Lakers, he helped Kobe Bryant and O'Neal win another ring in 2001 — Grant's fourth ring—all were under the leadership of head coach Phil Jackson.