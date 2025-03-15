Watch: Clemson Tigers ACC Tournament Game Ends in Controversial No-Call
The Clemson Tigers took on the Louisville Cardinals in Charlotte on Friday night in the second semifinal game of the ACC Tournament.
After the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels put on an instant classic that came down to the wire, it only seemed right that the Tigers and Cardinals would follow suit.
The game was a back and forth affair with both sides being about as evenly matched as has been seen all season in the ACC.
All of this led to a dramatic climax in the waning seconds of the game with Clemson down two and the ball in the hands of their best player, first team All-ACC selection Chase Hunter.
With just seconds remaining, Hunter drove into the paint looking for the equalizing bucket, but what happened as he went up for the basket has become the cause of heated debate amongst analysts and fans alike.
With the game on the line, Hunter went up, and at first glance, appeared to get fouled by one of either James Scott or Aboubacar Traore as the two Louisville forwards went up to contest his shot.
Given Hunter's reaction to the apparent foul, it seemed pretty apparent he should have been going to the line with a chance to tie the game.
The ref on the baseline saw thing differently, however, and the Cardinals were able to come down with the rebound.
Both the Clemson fans in attendance and their bench immediately voiced their outrage at the apparent missed call, while every person in red erupted with elation.
Regardless of whether the refs made the right call or not, the foul remained uncalled.
With just seconds left in the game, the Cardinals were able to ice away the 76-73 victory advancing to their first-ever ACC title game in the process.
It was a tough ending for Clemson.
While they are a virtual lock to make the NCAA Tournament, it would have been incredible for this group to win the Tigers' first ACC Tournament championship in the process.