Clemson Tennis Lands Commitment From Former No. 1 Junior in the World

The Clemson Tigers men’s tennis team made a big addition on Monday, landing a former top junior for the 2026-27 season.

22-year-old Bruno Kuzuhara committed to play for the Tigers next season, according to a post on X from college tennis newsbreaker ParsaBombs.

Bruno Kuzuhara (UTR 13.65) of Florida has signed with @ClemsonMTennis and will join the Tigers for the fall of 2026. The 22-year-old former world number one junior won the 2022 #AusOpen singles and doubles titles & has ATP career-high rankings of #394 in singles/#561 in doubles. pic.twitter.com/M63jnchqNQ — Parsa Bombs 💣 (@ParsaBombs) June 15, 2026

Kuzuhara brings an impressive resume to the Clemson program. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, his family moved to the United States while he was a baby.

His tennis development took off while a part of the USTA tennis program in Lake Nona, Florida. There, Kuzuhara was mentored and coached by former world No. 52 player Brian Baker, who currently serves as Wake Forest’s assistant men’s tennis coach.

Kuzuhara climbed the ranks quickly, becoming the No. 1-ranked junior player in the world at just 17 years old in January 2022. At the 2022 Australian Open, he won both the boys’ singles and doubles draws.

The singles final victory came in a hard-fought three-set match over Czech phenom Jakub Menšík. Menšík currently sits at No. 16 in the ATP rankings, after earning a semifinal appearance at the 2026 French Open.

After turning pro in 2022, Kuzuhara reached a career-high of No. 394 in the world, achieved in July 2024. He currently sits at No. 605 with nearly $200,000 of prize money accumulated.

Kuzuhara also brings a gaudy 13.65 Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) to Clemson, making him among the nation’s highest pedigree players. That mark ranks first on the Tigers’ roster, just decimal points above last season’s top two singles players (Noa Vukadin at 13.61 and Viktor Markov at 13.39).

While it’s still unclear how much college eligibility Kuzuhara will have, many have speculated that he will have one season to play for the Tigers. College tennis analyst and podcast host John Parsons (@JTweetsTennis on X) has written that he expects the former professional to be eligible only for the 2026-27 campaign at Clemson.

The current rule of four years of eligibility in five years is what allows this to happen. He was high school class of 2022 so his fifth year would be 2027. I assume this is his only year of eligibility. FWIW I expect we’ll see far more of this moving forward. — John (@JTweetsTennis) June 15, 2026

Kuzuhara’s decision to join the Clemson program comes on the heels of several eligibility rulings and legal battles in college sports at large, as well as in tennis. Cases from other collegiate players, such as Wake Forest’s DK Suresh, have been granted. In Suresh’s case, he received an additional season to compete after the NCAA granted a waiver that junior college eligibility and Division I eligibility were not equal.

Because of similar precedents surrounding eligibility, it is expected that Kuzuhara should suit up for the Tigers this fall as one of college tennis’ most talented players.