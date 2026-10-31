4-Star Kicker Commits to Clemson Football

Clemson football has added a commitment to the 2027 class on Halloween.

4-star kicker Noah Hardy (Fort Mill, SC) committed to the Tigers, per his post on X this morning. The local product chose Clemson over several schools, including Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Charlotte, and others.

He visited campus for the Georgia Southern game on September 12, and the North Carolina game on September 19.

Hardy received an offer from Clemson on Wednesday, when he posted: “After a great conversation with Coach Swinney, I am blessed to say that I have received a full scholarship offer from @ClemsonFB! 🐅🐅”

After a great conversation with Coach Swinney, I am blessed to say that I have received a full scholarship offer from @ClemsonFB! 🐅🐅@DanOrnerKicking @FMHSFB23 pic.twitter.com/xLhnrw6X5J — Noah Hardy (@Noah_Hardy27) October 28, 2026

“Coach Swinney told me that they wanted me to be a part of the Clemson family, and that they believed in what I could bring to the program,” Hardy told Clemson Tigers on SI. “Clemson has always been a dream school of mine.”

As a senior for a Fort Mill team that sits at 8-2 this season, Hardy has put up impressive numbers. He connected on three field goals at Boiling Springs last night, including a 51-yarder in the Yellow Jackets’ 44-10 win. Impressively, the attempt was good with room to spare.

Through 3 seasons as the starter for Fort Mill, Hardy is 20-27 (74%) on field goals, including a 54-yard make during his junior season. He is 70-75 (93%) on extra points.

“My biggest goal is to finish my senior season strong and help my team win as many games as possible,” Hardy said.

The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to take on Lexington on November 6 in the opening round of the South Carolina Football State Championships (SCHSL).

Clemson’s kicking game has been a clear bright spot of the 2026 team. Junior Nolan Hauser is 15-for-16 on field goals and 11-for-11 on extra points. 9 of those 15 made field goals have come from 40 yards or farther, including a 59-yarder that was the second-longest in Clemson history. Now, Hardy will be the player to learn behind Hauser next season.

Special teams coach Rich Bisaccia has made an immediate impact with the Tigers, leading to standout performances in placekicking, punting, return game and kick coverage. This success has positioned Clemson as a program that is attractive for both defense and special teams players in recruiting.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with all of the new 2027 additions as the regular season approaches the final turn, with November beginning next week.