Clemson Linebacker Target Sets Commitment Date

Clemson’s recruiting efforts have slowed down as the Tigers head into the summer, but there’s a target on their radar who will make his decision quite soon.

Four-star linebacker Roman Igwebuike announced on 247Sports that his commitment date will take place this weekend, happening on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. Clemson is one of five teams in the running to nab the Chicago native.

NEWS: 4 ⭐️ LB Roman Igwebuike is set to announce his college commitment LIVE on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube Channel.



Igwebuike is down to 5 finalists, Clemson, Indiana, Notre Dame, Missouri and Tennessee.



Where will he end up?@roman_igwebuike pic.twitter.com/NteuAWJqUN — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 7, 2026

Igwebuike is a top 10 linebacker in the 2027 class, according to Rivals. The top 150 player is also the No. 7 player from the state of Illinois and would be a critical get for the Tigers for their already-strong cycle.

However, with how things have trended, Clemson is no longer the frontrunner to nab the standout linebacker.

The other four teams are in hot pursuit to land the Mount Carmel product. Notre Dame, Indiana, Missouri and Tennessee were the other quartet of schools that Igwebuike had in the running to be his next school. In fact, they have all had a strong push to push the Clemson target into a different direction.

Being from the Midwest, it’s always difficult to compete with schools like the Fighting Irish and Hoosiers, which are the schools that have begun to dominate the region. Especially with Indiana coming off a national championship, it’s caused recruits to go towards the sphere of influence.

Clemson hosted Igwebuike on its massive recruiting weekend at the end of May, where it hosted over 30 recruits and brought in a handful of commitments after that week. For the linebacker, he went to visit three other schools after the Tigers, going from Missouri, Notre Dame and Tennessee, respectively.

After those visits, as well as other commitments from linebackers like R.J. Hudson, the Tigers’ linebacker number is three for the class.

Rivals has Notre Dame as the team to beat to get Igwebuike, having a 91% chance to get the linebacker on Saturday. Tennessee is far behind at 2%, but Clemson is nowhere to be found when it comes to interest.

In his junior season, Igwebuike recorded 115 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. That helped take Mount Carmel to an 8A state championship in Illinois in 2025, and he will look to build on that in 2026 in his senior season.

Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with the remainder of the 2027 class, including Igwebuike, and viewers can watch his commitment on 247Sports’ YouTube channel this weekend.