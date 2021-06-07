News and Notes From Dabo Swinney's Weekend High School Camps
There was a buzz in the air this weekend in Clemson.
The dead period is officially over and the campus is once again playing host to high school recruits. This weekend saw more than 1,000 potential prospects attending head coach Dabo Swinney's camps and there were a number of players that really stood out.
- The nation's top-ranked 2023 QB Arch Manning was in town on Saturday and dazzled everyone in attendance with his performance. Unsurprisingly the 5-star player left town with an official offer.
- D.J. Uiagalelei's younger brother Matayo was equally as impressive, spending Saturday morning working at defensive end and the afternoon running routes with the wideouts. He helped provide one of the highlights of the weekend when the 2023 prospect hauled in a deep touchdown thrown pass from Manning that drew quite the response from onlookers.
- 4-star 2023 QB Nico Iamaleava turned in one of the more impressive performances of the Saturday morning session. The second cousin of the Uiagalelei brothers has the arm strength to make every throw and his accuracy was off the charts. He every bit resembled what one might expect from a Top-5 quarterback in his class.
- 4-star DL Kelby Collins was on hand for the Saturday morning session and the talent level is what really really jumps out. He moves really well and is very quick for a guy his size (6-foot-5, 250 pounds). Collins picked up an offer last week.
- 2022 Offensive linemen and Tennessee commit Brian Grant worked out Saturday morning, and the 6-8, 270-pound prospect has the makings of a great football player. The 3-star player isn't quite there yet but his footwork looked solid and while he looked strong, he still has plenty of room to add weight to his frame.
- 4-star TE Jaleel Skinner was impressive working out Saturday morning and Tony Elliott was coaching him hard. He currently looks more like a receiver than a tight end but at 6-foot-5 he has the frame to add more bulk. It's a possibility he will be back next weekend for the Elite Retreat.
- 3-star 2023 WR Genuine Potts was one of the fastest guys running routes on Saturday afternoon. The 6-3, 200-pound wideout has reportedly been timed at 4.39 in the 40-yard dash. On top of the speed, he also looked smooth running routes and showed really good hands.
- 2022 WR Nick Sowell flashed on Saturday afternoon, and at 6-foot-5 looked like a natural route-runner. His mom said playing football is something he's loved to do since he was a young kid and getting an offer from Clemson would be a dream come true. She wants her son to play for a coach she knows has her son's best interest at heart, not only on the field but especially off of it. South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Florida State and Florida have all started to show interest as of late.
- 2023 WR Melvin Polk also stood out at times and is a name to keep an eye on as more evaluations start to take place.
- 2023 CB Kevis Thomas out of Taylor County High in Butler, Georgia consistently made plays in the Saturday afternoon session.
- 2023 ATH Aaron Gates worked at corner Saturday afternoon and turned in a solid effort, more than holding his own against guys more highly rated.
- 4-star in-state 2022 receiver Antonio Williams was in attendance on Sunday. While he didn't work out, he spent the day touring the facilities and got some one-on-one time with Swinney and receivers coach Tyler Grisham during one of the breaks. Could an offer could be forthcoming?
- 4-star 2023 WR Noah Rodgers had one of the better afternoons on Sunday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect wasn't one of the bigger guys in the group but he stood out and Tyler Grisham seemed to take notice.
- 2022 ATH Kymari Gray was one of the standouts on Sunday afternoon as he worked with the receivers. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder from Hampton, Virginia had a familiar face in the crowd watching, as former Clemson quarterback and fellow Hampton native, Tajh Boyd was also impressed by the youngster. Gray's father said his son has that workmanlike work effort coaches love and said Gray works hard to earn every opportunity he gets.
- 3-star offensive lineman Falentha Carswell worked out on Sunday afternoon. The 6-7 2022 prospect sports offers from Miami, Georgia Tech, Oregon and Ole Miss and is a name to keep an eye on as we head into the summer months.
- One of the best stories of the weekend came from Moussa Kane. The 2022 cornerback arrived on campus relatively unknown and with just one Power-5 offer. However, he was quite impressive and left town with an offer in hand. More on that coming later.
- And the best hands out of all the receivers on Sunday just might have belonged to Clay Swinney.
