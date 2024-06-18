Clemson Tigers Receive Huge Update On 2025 WR Target
The Clemson Tigers are still looking to make a couple of big additions to their 2025 recruiting class. One key target that they're waiting to hear a decision from is wide receiver Cortez Mills.
Hailing from Homestead, Fla., Mills is a four-star wide receiver who is currently ranked No. 12 in the nation at his position by On3.
He has not made a decision on where he will play his college football career, however, a decision is expected to come in the near future.
While Clemson feels good about their chances, Mills was still waiting to make an official visit to the Miami Hurricanes. Throughout his recruiting process, the Hurricanes were projected to be a potential favorite to land a commitement from him.
Now, he has announced that he won't be taking his visit to Miami.
This is huge news for the Tigers.
If he's cancelling his visit with Miami, that could mean that he's made a decision. Whether that decision is to play for Clemson or not remains to be seen.
The standout wide receiver has been very open about how much he enjoyed his visit with the Tigers.
"The visit went great. It's a great program and I just enjoyed my time there. Just showed me the culture is super different, and there’s no other college that’s like that."
Clemson will now have to wait and see what decision Mills ends up making. The Tigers could use more offensive firepower and the elite wide receiver would help with that.
Hopefully, they'll get good news in the near future.
Currently, Clemson has one wide receiver committed in the 2025 class. They locked up JuJu Preston, a four-star wideout, but they have been looking to add a second wide receiver.
As of right now, the Tigers are viewed as having a top-five recruiting class for 2025.
Adding Mills would help that ranking potentially rise even further.