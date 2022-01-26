Five 2022 Clemson Signees Ranked In SI99

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated and SI All-American unveiled its Postseason SI99, ranking the top high school football seniors from across the nation in the class of 2022.

Five members of the Tigers' 2022 class made the list, with the nation's top-rated quarterback, Cade Klubnik, coming in at No. 2 overall.

Clemson's 2022 SI99 Members

No. 2 QB Cade Klubnik: The 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect out of Austin Westlake in Texas is arguably the cornerstone of the Tigers class. Klubnik, the top-rated quarterback in the class, committed back in the spring and has since gone on to be named the Elite-11 MVP and the National High School Player of the Year by both MaxPreps and the All-American Bowl. As a senior he completed 71% of his passes, for 3,251 yards, with 43 touchdowns and just three interceptions, while leading Westlake to a third straight state title.

No. 30 CB Toriano Pride: Out of East St. Louis High, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back committed to Clemson in June. Pride is one of the top corners in the class and is one of three players the Tigers have added at the position in the class. Pride had 84 tackles and three interceptions as a senior.

No. 36 WR Adam Randall: The 6-foot-3, 215-pound wideout committed to Clemson on Christmas Day, and ranks No. 5 in the country among all receivers. During his senior season at Myrtle Beach, Randall did a little bit of everything, logging snaps at quarterback and safety, on top of playing receiver. He also returned kicks. He was a finalist for Mr. Football in South Carolina in 2021 after registering 65 catches for 1,267 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also added another 325 rushing yards, averaging 7.2 yards per carry.

No. 45 OT Colin Sadler: Out of Greeneville High School, Sadler is considered the third-best tackle prospect in the country. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound prospect committed in November of 2020 and was named a second-team All American by MaxPreps after an impressive senior season.

No. 48 CB Jeadyn Lukus: The Shrine Bowl selection out of nearby Mauldin is considered one of the top players in the state. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect committed to the Tigers in late July and picked off two passes, while deflecting five more during his senior season. Like Pride, Lukus is considered one of the ten-best corners in the country.

Full SI99 Postseason Rankings

