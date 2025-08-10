Nation's No. 2 Guard, UGA Legacy Set for Official Visit with Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers basketball will be rolling out the welcome mat for one of the top young prospects come August 30th – the same weekend as Clemson Football’s home-opener versus LSU, per Dushawn London.
Jarvis Hayes Jr., the nation’s No. 2 shooting guard, will make the trip to Tiger town for an unofficial visit, giving the Tigers a closer look at a player already turning heads on the national recruiting scene.
Hayes Jr. doesn’t have an offer from Clemson yet, as college coaches weren’t technically allowed to offer him until June 15th, but it feels like just a matter of time.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard attends Woodward Academy – the same school as Clemson Football commit Blake Stewart. Hayes is the son of Jarvis Hayes, and his uncle is Jonas Hayes, both played for the Georgia Bulldogs in the early 2000s. Hayes Sr. was the No. 10 overall pick of the Washington Wizards in 2003.
This past year, Hayes Jr. averaged 14 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and two steals per game in 32 games played, per MaxPreps – all increases from his first year on varsity.
But where the 16-year-old has really impressed is in summer camps and AAU over the past couple of months.
He started the summer at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, putting up 10 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 20 minutes per game against some of the best high school players in the country, per NBPA.
That momentum carried over to the national stage at the Under Armour Next AAU Circuit, where Hayes Jr. went toe-to-toe with elite national competition and consistently proved himself as one of the best players on the floor at all times.
His advanced tools have been on full display for the 16U Atlanta Xpress as the lanky guard averaged 20 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals per game in 17 games played for the squad, per Under Armour Next.
Additionally, he won the Battle for Georgia Tournament, earning MVP after scoring 22 points and leading a 15-point comeback over Jet Academy in the finals, raising his stock even higher.
Hayes Jr. blends smooth three-level scoring with elite length and athleticism, making him a constant threat on and off the ball. With advanced instincts and defensive versatility, he projects as a high-impact, two-way player at the next level of hoops.
While in-state schools like Georgia and Georgia Tech are pursuing him heavily, per Brandon Jenkins, Clemson has made a good impression on the elite prospect and looks to grow a relationship with him as he finishes his final two years in high school.