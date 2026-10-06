Top Clemson Recruit Expected to Miss Remainder of 2026 Season

One of the Clemson Tigers’ bright spots regarding the program has been their 2027 class, which is a consensus top 20 team in the country. However, one of their best pieces will not be back for his school in his senior year.

Clemson’s top recruit, Jamarin Simmons, will miss the remainder of the 2026 season with a lower-body injury, according to 247Sports. The Amos P. Godby High School product, coming from Tallahassee, Florida, has his season end in frustration despite an electric start to the season.

Simmons had 31 receptions for 576 yards in his senior season with the Cougars, including plenty of highlight reel catches so far in 2026. He recorded six touchdowns in six games.

WAFFLE HOUSE!!!!



5 ⭐️ Clemson Commit Jamarin Simmons goes UP TOP!!!!!!



I’ve seen it for 4 years now, this is a TOP 3 WR in this years class!!! Clemson is getting a DAWG!! @JamarinSimmons @Andy_Villamarzo @ChadSimmons_ @JonSantucci @RoyFuoco @Andrew_Ivins @TomLoy247 pic.twitter.com/sNaFY0oQG6 — Big Bend 850 (@bigbend850_) August 22, 2026

The wideout is also Clemson’s only five-star of the 2027 class thus far. Simmons is the No. 26 player in the entire country, according to 247Sports. He’s a top-5 wide receiver in the class, while also being the No. 4 player from the Sunshine State.

Simmons committed to Clemson back at the end of May, being the first notable domino to fall before the Tigers’ massive official visit weekend at the end of May. Now, the group has totaled 25 players and is second in the ACC for the class of 2027.

Only two other wideouts committed to Clemson in this cycle: four-star Trey Wimbley and three-star Julian Cromartie, son of longtime cornerback Antonio Cromartie. However, both have flashed to begin their respective senior seasons as well, being future impacts for the Tigers going forward under coach Tyler Grisham.

The program doesn’t need a strong senior season to show what Simmons can do in the future though. In his junior season, the commit finished with 59 receptions for 932 yards, recording 14 touchdowns at Godby in 2025.

Despite receiving plenty of buzz from the Florida Gators, going on an official visit to the Swamp at the beginning of June, Simmons continues to be a committed Tiger, being on campus for the program’s last game against No. 4 Miami.

Now, Clemson will look for a speedy recovery out of the standout recruit, looking to get him back healthy for when he joins the program in 2027. Especially if the Tigers lose top players Bryant Wecso Jr. and T.J. Moore to the NFL Draft after this season, Simmons could be an easy plug-and-play guy for the future.

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