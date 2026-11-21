The Clemson Tigers went into Durham, North Carolina, on Friday night and stunned the Duke Blue Devils, who were two-score favorites, 20-10.

The win had no shortage of storylines. Trent Pearman, a fifth-year former walk-on who grew up a Clemson fan, earned his first career win in his first career start. Sophomore Chris Denson, a quarterback turned wide receiver turned quarterback again, scored his first career touchdown to help seal the upset.

But our focus today is on junior kicker Nolan Hauser.

So far this season, he's already broken Clemson's single-season record for field goals made (27), the FBS single-season record for cumulative field goal yards (1,238 and counting) and Clemson's single-season record for field goals of 50+ yards (4 or more).

Hauser continued his historic dominance in the win over the Blue Devils, breaking the all-time ACC record for field goals made in a single season and tying the national record (31) with the game-sealing 36-yard kick.

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"I couldn't have done it without that guy right there," Hauser said post-game, referring to Pearman. "I love that guy to death, and he and Chris Denson really put me in a position to do it, and I'm just extremely grateful to be able to do it under Coach Swinney."

"This staff has put in a lot of work, and I think that goes unseen. So to be able to do it here in Duke on a win is pretty special."

Since first-year special teams coordinator Rich Bissachia entered the program during the offseason, the junior has consistently credited the former NFL coordinator for his success throughout this year.

But while he's quick to share the credit, Hauser also points to the work he put in when no one was watching.

"You can say it's surreal, but, you know, I think there's a lot of unseen work in the offseason, and, you know, it's cool to see everything come out to, you know, be able to come out here and do what I'm doing right now," he finished. "It's really cool, but I would just say I worked my butt off to be here and to get in this position, and it's really cool that it's paying off."

Hauser will look to break the all-time FBS record next Saturday against the rival South Carolina Gamecocks in the annual Palmetto Bowl. Kickoff remains to be determined, but will be finalized after today's slate of contests.