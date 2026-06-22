Where Major Recruiting Databases Have Clemson Ranked For 2027 Class

Over the last month, Clemson recruiting has gotten hot and is showing no signs of slowing down. It’s been a positive for head coach Dabo Swinney after his 7-6 season.

The Tigers have competed with some of the best schools in the country, nabbing some from the likes of Southeastern schools like Georgia, Florida and Florida State. However, that doesn’t mean other schools are doing the same thing.

Here’s where Clemson stands on the three major recruiting databases: On3, 247Sports and ESPN.

247Sports: 13th

This database is the highest because of one player: Jamarin Simmons. The wide receiver’s five-star rating is only honored on this site, as it was earned last week ahead of an update on the 2027 class.

Behind Simmons feature eight four-stars, 13 three-stars and an unranked kicking recruit in Michael Brandin Galloway. A lot of those three-stars could be promoted in the upcoming months, namely quarterback Kharim Hughley and safety Jarrell Chandler. However, until then, Clemson will remain at 13th for the time being.

The Tigers are second in the ACC, only behind Miami, which is at No. 2. Some notable names the program is ahead of are Georgia, LSU and Virginia Tech.

On3/Rivals: 15th

11 four-stars and 12 three-stars give Swinney a score just over 90 in the recruiting metric, which is 15th in the entire country in doing so. Clemson is the last team to be over that number, but it means that it holds one of the best classes in the country.

Simmons is a four-star here, but names like running back Gary Walker, linebacker Bryce Kish and Hughley received big upgrades on On3 compared to other websites. That helped the Tigers get to the number they wanted to be at, and there’s still plenty of time for more four-stars to be promoted or their first five-star of the class.

Could that be Simmons, or another player? It could change after a standout senior season from these 11 commitments.

Once again, Clemson is behind Miami in the ACC standings. However, notable names that the Tigers are ahead of are UCLA, Nebraska, Penn State and Cal. The SEC has received a lot of traction on Rivals, which is important to note.

ESPN: 14th

ESPN marks the Florida and Georgia talent that the Tigers have as the catalyst to the strong 2027 class that Swinney has created. That begins with Hughley, who is the No. 5 quarterback in the company’s rankings.

Simmons, Walker and fellow four-star Trey Wimbley also create a strong foundation at the Tigers’ skill positions that will allow them to have weapons all over the place for years to come. Meanwhile, a strong formation within the trenches, led by names like JJ Brown, headlines what has made the class so great.

Clemson is third in the ACC here, with ESPN giving Virginia Tech a slight edge in James Franklin’s first head coaching cycle with the Hokies. However, the Tigers are ahead of impressive names like USC, Georgia and LSU.