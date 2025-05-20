Clemson-Texas Softball Super Regional Schedule, Game Times, TV Set
The Clemson Tigers softball team takes its shot at program history when it faces the Texas Longhorns this weekend.
The No. 11 seeded Tigers will travel to Austin, Texas, to take on No. 6 Texas in a best-of-three super regional that starts on Thursday.
The winner will go to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City the following week. The Longhorns have been to the WCWS six times and have been in two of the last three The Longhorns have been the runner-up in 2022 and 2024.
For Clemson, a berth in the WCWS would be a program first. The Tigers have never been to Oklahoma City. The five-year old program has been successful, reaching super regionals for the third time.
Clemson, Texas Super Regional Schedule
The Tigers and the Longhorns will play Game 1 on Thursday at 9 p.m. eastern on ESPN 2. The Longhorns play their softball games at Red & Charline McCombs Field, which has a capacity of 1,254 fans.
Game 2 of the series will be played at 9 p.m. Friday on ESPN2. Game 3, if necessary, will be Saturday at 9 p.m., with the television network subject to change.
It’s been an incredible season for the Clemson, which upset Florida State in the ACC Tournament to win its first postseason tournament title.
The Tigers punched their ticket to super regionals by beating Kentucky, 5-1, in the final of the regional it hosted last weekend.
Clemson won all three games at its regional, allowed three runs total and improved to 9-1 all-time in NCAA Tournament home games. Pitcher Reese Basinger improved to 17-5 with the win over the Wildcats, while freshman Marian Collins had an incredible series. She went 3-for-3 with a walk and went 8-for-9 with two walks in the three games.
Freshman Taylor Pipkins launched a three-run homer to extend Clemson’s lead to 3-0 over the Wildcats in the finale, a lead that would never be threatened.
Clemson has not won a super regional game in program history. In 2022, the Tigers faced Oklahoma State in the Stillwater super regional and lost both games, 2-0 and 5-1. The following year, in 2023, the Tigers ended up traveling to eventual national champion Oklahoma for the Norman super regional, where Clemson lost games by the scores of 9-2 and 8-7, with the latter game going nine innings.