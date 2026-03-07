Dunning No-Hits Georgia Tech as Hicks' HR Walks Off Clemson Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. - Graduate pitcher Abby Dunning threw No. 25/RV Clemson’s eighth-ever no-hitter, and sophomore catcher Corri Hicks hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to secure a 1-0 victory against Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. The win secured the series victory for the Tigers as they improved to 16-7 (2-0 ACC) on the year, while Georgia Tech dropped to 15-10 (3-2 ACC).

Dunning joined an exclusive list of Tigers to throw no-hitters and became the first to do so since the 2023 season. She faced 24 batters, threw 99 pitches and struck out four in her complete-game performance to improve to 5-2 on the year. This is Clemson’s eighth shutout of the 2026 season and second solo shutout for Dunning.

At the plate, Hicks tallied her fourth home run as a Tiger in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win. She drove the 2-0 pitch 242 feet out of left field at a 74 mile-per-hour velocity to clinch the series.

Both pitching staffs battled through a pitcher’s duel as both starters, Clemson’s Dunning and Georgia Tech’s Tymber Harris, didn’t allow a hit through the first three innings of work. The Yellow Jackets got the first baserunner of the game in the third off a five-pitch walk and got two more in the fourth but were forced to leave all three stranded as Dunning and the Clemson defense continued to deal.

The Yellow Jackets made a pitching change heading to the bottom of the fourth, and it allowed the Tigers to open up the no hitter with a single by shortstop Kiley Channell. Despite Clemson getting a runner on, the Tigers left her stranded and another runner on base in the fifth.

Dunning continued to shut down GT’s batters in the sixth after she forced two popups to catcher Hicks and a fly out to left field that Kylee Johnson caught on the run to end the inning. Clemson’s Jamison Brockenbrough reached on an error, but she was left stranded as the Yellow Jacket’s third pitcher of the day forced the next two batters to fly out to head to the seventh tied, 0-0. The GT defense shut down the first two batters of the inning, but Hicks called game on the third pitch of her at bat with a solo home run for the 1-0 victory.

