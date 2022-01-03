Skip to main content
    Clemson Tigers in the NFL: Renfrow, Williams, Higgins, Simmons Shine in Week 17
    Clemson Tigers in the NFL: Renfrow, Williams, Higgins, Simmons Shine in Week 17

    With playoff stakes on the line, a trio of former Clemson receivers go over 1,000 yards on the season while two of them make highlight touchdown grabs and a defender forces a key turnover in the NFL.
    Week 17 in the NFL brought big games with division and playoff stakes on the line, but it was also a huge Sunday for former Clemson players. 

    Three receivers who played for Dabo Swinney went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season: Raiders Hunter Renfrow, Chargers Mike Williams and Bengals Tee Higgins. Meanwhile, a former Clemson defensive star caused a key fumble.

    It marked the first time in the young careers of Renfrow and Higgins that they've reached that milestone and the second time for Williams, who did it in 2019. 

    Renfrow got the day started by helping Las Vegas earn a key road win at Indianapolis. A week after joining elite company in the history of the organization, Renfrow caught an 11-yard touchdown from QB Derek Carr in the fourth quarter of the 23-20 win.

    Renfrow also made the play that put the Raiders in a position to kick the game-winning field goal. He originally thought he scored, but the replay officials ruled him down at the Colts' 24-yard line. 

    Renfrow finished the game with 76 yards on seven catches, giving him 99 receptions on the season. The Raiders improved to 9-7 on the season and can make the AFC playoffs with a win over the Chargers in Week 18.

    Los Angeles stayed alive thanks to Williams, who also caught a touchdown when he made a highlight play on a 45-yard strike from QB Justin Herbert. 

    Williams finished with 64 yards on three receptions to help lead the Chargers to a 34-13 win over the Denver Broncos. 

    Higgins helped the Cincinnati Bengals clinch the AFC North title with 62 yards on three catches in a 34-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. 

    On the defensive side of the ball, former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons made a game-changing play when he stripped Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter to help the Arizona Cardinals hold on for a 25-22 victory. 

