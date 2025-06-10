Jaguars Coen Tasked With Working Magic With Former Star Clemson QB
Former Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence enters year five of his NFL career and his first under head coach Liam Coen. The 25-year-old former first-overall pick has shown promise in his NFL career but hasn't quite reached the level the Jacksonville Jaguars had hoped.
Coen could be the guy to get it done. The Athletic's Mike Jones raised the question last week of whether Coen can finally help Lawrence reach his full potential. The expectations are there, especially with a precedent set by Coen helping another former first-overall pick.
"Coen has made a rapid rise through the NFL coaching ranks. Now he must help Lawrence live up to his potential," Jones wrote. "He received his NFL baptism as an assistant to Sean McVay, then last season — as offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay for one year — he helped quarterback Baker Mayfield deliver a career year."
The 39-year-old head coach is reportedly working toward working the offense around Lawrence's strengths. He's expected to call plays as well, something he did in Tampa Bay.
In 10 games played last season, he missed six games due to multiple injuries, Lawrence threw for 2,045 yards and 11 touchdowns to seven interceptions. The Jaguars went 2-8 in his starts, including an 0-4 start to the year. The Jaguars finished with the second-worst record in the NFL. Lawrence has never won the Jaguars more than nine games in the regular season and has a single playoff appearance and a single playoff win.
The pressure is on for the former CFP National Champion and First Team All-American. He was one of the most highly touted prospects in a recent memory, being seen as the first overall pick for the better part of two years. Perhaps with the right coach, he can get there.
During his three seasons at Clemson, Lawrence threw for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns to 17 interceptions. In his junior and final year of college, he finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy behind Alabama wide receiver (now with the Philadelphia Eagles) DeVonta Smith. It was the highest he finished in the voting, never taking home the award.
Clemson won the National Championship during his true freshman season and reached the championship game again the following year, losing to LSU.