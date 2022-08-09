NFL Commissioner Says Evidence Calls for Full-Year Suspension in Deshaun Watson Case

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that evidence is the reason the league wants to increase Deshaun Watson's suspension from six games to an entire season.

"Because we've seen the evidence," Goodell said at a league meeting officially approving the sale of the Denver Broncos when asked about seeking a one-year suspension for Watson. "(Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson) was very clear about the evidence, she reinforced the evidence...there were multiple violations here, and they were egregious and it was predatory behavior.''

Watson, the Cleveland Browns quarterback who played at Clemson, was suspended six games last week for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Based on the league's agreement with the NFL Players Association through collective bargaining, the NFL decided to appeal the decision of ruling.

“As you know, it’s part of the CBA that two parties had the right,” Goodell said. “Either party could certainly challenge and appeal that and that was something we thought was our right to do. . . . So we decided it was the right thing to do.”

Goodell, who believes there are four separate violations by Watson, recently appointed former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear the NFL's appeal and determine further punishment, which Goodell said should be a full season.

There was no timetable given on when Harvey will make a decision. Watson is currently practicing with the Browns and can participate in preseason games.

