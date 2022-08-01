NFL Releases Statement on Deshaun Watson Ruling

Shortly after former federal judge Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league's personal conduct policy, the NFL released an official statement on the matter:

"We thank Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent disciplinary officer, for her review of the voluminous record and attention during a three-day hearing that resulted in her finding multiple violations of the NFL personal-conduct policy by Deshaun Watson. We appreciate Judge Robinson's diligence and professionalism throughout this process. Pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFL or the NFLPA on behalf of Watson may appeal the decision within three days. In light of her findings, the league is reviewing Judge Robinson's imposition of a six-game suspension and will make a determination on next steps."

Robinson and a team of investigators were brought in by the NFL to conduct a review of Watson's case, which included 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct. Watson, who played at Clemson, has settled all but one while his former employer, the Houston Texans, settled 30 cases last month.

Robinson released a 16-page letter concerning her findings from the investigation.

The matter, however, isn't fully settled. While Watson will likely miss at least the first six games of Cleveland's season, it's up to commissioner Roger Goodell, or an appointee, to appeal Robinson's decision and determine if additional punishment is needed, according to the collective bargaining agreement.

Meanwhile, the NFL Players Association released a statement Sunday saying that it supported Robinson's ruling.

