Clemson Tigers Women Learn Seeding in ACC Basketball Tournament Bracket
The Clemson Tigers will be the No. 14 seed in the 2025 ACC women’s basketball tournament which is set to start on Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C.
The Tigers' 78-76 home loss to Virginia Tech on Sunday wrapped up the regular season, which is the first under the leadership of coach Shawn Poppie.
The Tigers (13-16, 6-12 in ACC) had a rough end to the season, as they lost their final three games and seven of their last nine.
But, as it is March and there is an ACC Tournament ahead, there is a chance for a new beginning for the Tigers and the rest of the conference. The winner of the tournament receives the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
Going into Greensboro, that would seem to be the Tigers’ only way into March Madness. Clemson has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2019.
The Tigers will play as the No. 14 seed and face No. 11 seed Stanford at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the first round. If Clemson wins, it will face No. 6 seed Louisville in the second round at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Against the Hokies (18-11-, 9-9), Mia Moore scored 24 points for the Tigers and grabbed nine rebounds. Tessa Miller dished out six assists along with 19 points. Summah Evans had 13 points and Loyal McQueen added 12 points.
Moore had a career-high in a game in which she didn’t start, as Clemson went with an all-senior starting lineup to honor their five seniors. Miller started out on five, though, scoring 15 of her 24 points in the first half and wrapping up her third game of 20 or more points this season. She also connected on four 3-pointers.
Moore missed a game-tying shot as time expired, which would have capped the Tigers’ 10-point comeback in the final three minutes.
ACC 2025 Women’s Basketball Tournament
March 5-9, 2025
First Horizon Coliseum • Greensboro, N.C.
(All Times ET)
Wednesday, March 5 (First Round)
Game 1: No. 13 Syracuse vs. No. 12 Boston College, ACCN, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 15 Pitt vs. No. 10 Virginia, ACCN, 3:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 11 Stanford, ACCN, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 6 (Second Round)
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 North Carolina, ACCN, 11 a.m.
Game 5: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 7 California, ACCN, 5 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 6 Louisville, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 7 (Quarterfinals)
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 Florida State, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 1 NC State, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Gm 6 vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Gm 7 vs. No. 3 Duke, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 8 (Semifinals)
Game 12: Winners Games 9 vs. 8, ESPN2, Noon
Game 13: Winners Games 11 vs. 10, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 9 (Championship)
Game 14: Winners Games 12 vs. 13, ESPN, 1 p.m.