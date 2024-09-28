Clemson Tigers Women’s Basketball Releases Full ACC, Season Schedule
First-year Clemson Tigers women's basketball coach Shawn Poppie will open the ACC season at Wake Forest on Dec. 15, as the conference released the 2024-25 league schedule on Thursday.
It’s an intriguing schedule for Poppie, who led Chattanooga the past two seasons. He’ll take the Tigers on the road to Wake Forest and to NC State, the latter on Dec. 29. Then, he and his squad will get a rare four-game homestand in league action.
In the first 12 days of 2025, the Tigers will host Cal, Stanford, Virginia and Notre Dame.
With the additions of three new schools outside the eastern time zone, the ACC has an 18-game slate for each of the next two seasons. Each school has an assigned travel partner that will feature a home-and-away series, the home and away matchups will flip annually and current ACC membership travels to the pacific time zone once every two seasons.
So that means the Tigers will visit Cal and Stanford next season. Clemson will visit SMU in February. Clemson will play Georgia Tech twice.
The top 15 teams in the final league standings will play in the 2025 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, played March 5-9 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Poppie is making his second head-coaching stop. The former Virginia Tech assistant, who worked under Kenny Brooks (now at Kentucky), took over the Mocs in 2022 and quickly made them winners.
He led Chattanooga to two Southern Conference Tournament titles and two NCAA Tournament appearances before he was hired to replace Amanda Butler.
Clemson Tigers Women’s Basketball 2024-25 Schedule
(all times local)
Nov. 4 vs. Jackson State, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 7 vs. NC Central, 7 p.m.
Nov. 11 vs. Presbyterian, 11 a.m.
Nov. 20 vs. South Carolina, 5 p.m.
Nov. 25-26 at Emerald Coast Classic@, TBA
Dec. 1 vs. Kennesaw State, 2 p.m.
Dec. 5 vs. Florida, 8 p.m.
Dec. 8 vs. Radford, 2 p.m.
Dec. 15 at Wake Forest*, 4 p.m.
Dec. 20-21 at Coast-to-Coast Classic#, TBA
Dec. 29 at NC State*, 6 p.m.
Jan. 2 vs. Cal*, 7 p.m.
Jan. 6 vs. Stanford*, 4 p.m.
Jan. 9 vs. Virginia*, 7 p.m.
Jan. 12 vs. Notre Dame*, noon
Jan. 16 at Florida State, TBA
Jan. 19 at Georgia Tech*, TBA
Jan. 23 vs. Miami (FL)*, 7 p.m.
Jan. 26 vs. Syracuse*, 2 p.m.
Feb. 2 at Boston College*, TBA
Feb. 6 at Duke*, TBA
Feb. 9 vs. North Carolina*, 2 p.m.
Feb. 13 vs. Georgia Tech*, 7 p.m.
Feb. 16 at SMU*, 4 p.m.
Feb. 23 at Pitt*, TBA
Feb. 27 at Louisville*, 6 p.m.
March 2 vs. Virginia Tech*, 2 p.m.
Home games in bold; all home games at Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C.; *-Denotes ACC games; @-Emerald Coast Classic, Destin, Fla.; #- Coast-to-Coast Classic, West Palm Beach, Fla.; ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, March 5-9, Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.