Clemson Tigers Women’s Basketball Scores Huge Win over National Power
These days, it doesn’t always take several years to build a program back up to prominence. Clemson women’s basketball is turning into a good example.
For the second straight ACC game, the Tigers (10-5, 3-1) took down a program with a national profile, as they defeated Stanford (8-6, 0-3), 65-61, in overtime on Sunday.
Earlier in the week, the Tigers beat No. 20 Cal, also at home. It was the first win over a ranked team under Poppie, who took the job last spring after a successful run at Chattanooga.
Tied 56-56 going into overtime, the Cardinal built an early four-point lead, 61-57, with 1:49 remaining.
From there, Clemson went on an 8-0 run to end the game, sparked by Loyal McQueen.
Anya Poole scored a pair of free throws with 1:34 left to cut the Stanford lead to two points, followed by McQueen’s jumper in the paint with 1:12 left to tie the game at 61.
After Clemson and Stanford traded possessions, McQueen drew a foul and went to the foul line with 17 seconds left. She made both to give the Tigers the lead.
Stanford’s Nunu Agara missed a layup and Poole grabbed the rebound. After a held ball and a timeout, McQueen got the ball back and drew another foul. She made both free throws to ice the game.
McQueen had a terrific game, as she led the Tigers with 26 points, including a 12-for-14 performance at the free-throw line. She also had three rebounds and six assists.
Raven Thompson scored 17 points for the Tigers, including a trio of 3-pointers, which were the only 3-pointers Clemson made in the game. Poole had 11 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots. Tessa Miller had eight points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Nunu led the Cardinal with 18 points and 11 rebounds, along with a steal. Elena Bosgana also had a double-double, with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Brooke Demetre added 10 points with seven rebounds.
It was the first time Clemson had ever faced the Cardinal, but the program is one of the most prominent in women’s college basketball. Tara VanDerveer led the Cardinal to three national championships and won 1,064 games with Stanford before she retired at the end of last season.
She had 1,216 career wins and led all Division I men’s and women’s coaches before UConn’s Geno Auriemma passed her earlier this season.
Kate Paye, who served as a Stanford assistant for 17 years, took over this season and the Cardinal has yet to win an ACC game since joining the league.
Clemson will host Virginia on Thursday at 7 p.m. eastern.