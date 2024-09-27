Predictions as Clemson Tigers Host Stanford Cardinal in First ACC Meeting
There will be a little history at Memorial Stadium on Saturday as the No. 17 Clemson Tigers host the Stanford Cardinal for the first time in program history.
It also has the distinction of being Clemson’s first game against one of the western members of the ACC.
Clemson (2-1, 1-0 in ACC) comes into this game on a hot streak. After getting blown out by Georgia in the opener, the Tigers have been an offensive juggernaut the past two games. The defense has done a great job of limiting opponents offensively in the first half, which made both games complete blowouts.
Stanford (2-1, 1-0) pulled out a last-second win last week against Syracuse, its first ACC game and first conference win. But, the Cardinals isn’t as explosive offensively as the Tigers and while Stanford’s defense puts up good numbers, it will be interesting to see if it has enough talent to slow the Tigers’ offense down. It's probably the most important matchup of the entire game.
So who wins? Here is the All Clemson staff’s predictions for the game.
Michael Brauner, Staff Writer
Clemson 52, Stanford 21
The Tigers are absolutely rolling on offense and there's no reason to think that won't continue in this new ACC rivalry. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik continues to look great and this one is in hand by halftime for the second straight week.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Clemson 37, Stanford 20
I'm intrigued by what Stanford could do offensively. I think their quarterback, Ashton Daniels, is quite talented and really knows how to make plays on his own. But looking at that Cardinal offense overall, I don't think it has enough weapons to keep up with Clemson’s offense.
I think the Stanford defense will play pretty well to start this game and actually keep Clemson from getting off to a hot start for the third straight week. But by the end of three, the Tigers should have this one in hand.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Clemson 41, Stanford 20
After a brutal start to their season, the Clemson Tigers now look like world beaters on offense. Klubnik has found his form as the entire unit is running like a well-oiled machine. The Tigers will take advantage of a brutal schedule for Stanford, which is coming to the East Coast for a second straight road game. The Cardinal won't have any gas left in the tank after beating Syracuse last week, as the Tigers will roll.
Brad Wakai, Staff Writer
Clemson 41, Stanford 17
Clemson is playing its best football of the season coming off its disappointing loss to Georgia and it doesn't stop here. The Tigers have the edge on both sides of the ball and should be able to continue scoring points with their high-octane offense while also shutting down what Stanford wants to run. The Tigers win a comfortable one on Saturday.