Clemson Women's Basketball Head Coach Goes To Social Media About Super Bowl Halftime

In the last game of the 2025-26 NFL season, the Seahawks beat the Patriots 29-13 in the Super Bowl. But with the game being largely uncompetitive, many turned their attention to Bad Bunny’s halftime show, ultimately generating mixed reviews.

“As if the Super Bowl game couldn’t get any worse, the halftime show is proving me wrong,” Clemson women’s basketball coach Shawn Poppie said on X during the game.

After receiving some immediate internet backlash, Poppie quickly took the post down. A follower responded to the original comment, suggesting to Poppie that he should not use the platform to encourage hate, referencing Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl message: "The only thing stronger than hate is love."

“I’m sorry you took this as political. Literally just talking about the music itself,” Poppie replied.

On Friday, Feb. 6, Poppie signed a 5-year, $5.05 million contract extension, going through the 2030-31 season. But whether Poppie is a fan of Bad Bunny or not, it doesn’t rescind the impact of his show.

Bad Bunny, 31, became the first solo artist singing primarily in Spanish to headline the halftime show. Born in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is the world’s most-streamed artist, and he recently took home three Grammys: Album of the Year, Best Música Urbana Album and Best Global Music Performance.

Bad Bunny’s halftime show was about unifying the Latino community, serving as a loud yet rhythmic voice for a crowd that is often silenced.

But not every viewer was especially happy with the NFL’s artist selection. Many took issue with a Latin singer taking center stage in the United States’ pinnacle event. Turning Point USA offered a separate halftime show, headlined by Kid Rock, in response to upset American audiences.

“The All-American Halftime Show is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom,” TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet said in a statement.

President Donald Trump also had words, commenting “nobody understands a word this guy is saying.”

According to ESPN, the Latin singer’s show recorded an average of more than 128 million viewers over the course of the 13 minute mini-concert. Bad Bunny’s halftime show viewership ranks fourth all time, behind Kendrick Lamar (133.5 million, 2025), Michael Jackson (133.4 million, 1993) and Usher (129.3 million, 2024).

So while Poppie was probably just indicating that he is not one of Bad Bunny’s 97.8 million monthly listeners, it might have been better left alone.