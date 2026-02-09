NFL Unveils Colorful Super Bowl LXI Logo for 2027 Game in Los Angeles
Super Bowl LX is over as the Seahawks pretty handedly scored a 29–13 win over the Patriots on Sunday night in San Francisco.
Right away, the NFL began preparing for Super Bowl LXI, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The same stadium already hosted Super Bowl LVI in 2022 after opening in ‘20. ESPN and ABC will simulcast next year’s game, marking the first time that ESPN has broadcast the Super Bowl.
With anticipation already building for next year’s Super Bowl, the NFL released the official “LXI” logo, something fans always look forward to seeing. The logo is mostly orange and light red, seemingly depicting a sunset. Then, there’s a big sea foam green-colored wave washing across the logo. And, of course, the Lombardi Trophy stands out in the middle of the X.
The logo screams California, so it seems pretty fitting for a Super Bowl hosted in Los Angeles. And, SoFi Stadium sits next to a man-made lake, something the water in the logo could be referencing .
The NFL posted an unveiling video narrated by Inglewood, Calif. rapper D Smoke, which can be watched here.
The Super Bowl logos tend to symbolize the city that’s hosting. For example, Super Bowl LX’s logo included the iconic Golden Gate Bridge since San Francisco hosted events for the Bay Area game played at Levi’s Stadium in nearby Santa Clara.
