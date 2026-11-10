Alarming Recruiting Trend Continues for Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders recently fanned concerns about the 2027 recruiting class on Nov. 3. With Sanders implying that he speaks to all of his prospects.

Yet CU now has lost three verbal commitments this late into the cycle. Which paints a new alarming trend for the Buffaloes.

The Latest Decommitment From Colorado

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders warms up with players players before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This time three-star tackle Li'Marcus Jones rises as the latest to sever ties with the Buffaloes. The offensive line prospect will instead flip to Mississippi State and play in the SEC, revealing his decision on Nov. 9.

"I want to start by thanking the University of Colorado, Coach Prime, the entire coaching staff, and everyone who has supported me during my time committed to Boulder. After a lot of prayer, conversations with my family, and careful consideration, I have decided to go back home," Jones posted on X, formerly Twitter, in revealing his flip.

Jones previously committed to Sanders and Colorado back on May 24 during a huge recruiting surge for the Buffaloes. Mississippi State happened to be one of the schools in his final running. Jones was listed as a four-star at the time per Rivals Industry Rankings.

He looked ready to boost the Colorado offense moving forward in the 2027 fall season. But now he becomes decommit No. 3 this late in the recruiting game. Especially with the early signing period officially about a month away.

Colorado Has Lost 3 Recruits Now

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) runs against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones becomes the third decommit for Colorado since Oct. 27. Linebacker Jahmiere Portis-Daniels started the sudden movement with his decision to pivot out of his verbal pledge before Halloween. The Buffaloes and Sanders still lost a commit who even turned down Indiana for Colorado at the time of his commitment.

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But wide receiver Ryan Ferdinand followed, revealing his decision to break loose from Colorado eight days after Portis-Daniels. And Ferdinand chose to stay within the Big 12 Conference, flipping from the Buffaloes to the rival Cincinnati Bearcats on Nov. 5.

Colorado sat at No. 4 among Big 12 teams in the 2027 recruiting rankings per the national recruiting outlets. Plus ranked outside of the top 40 per both 247Sports and On3/Rivals. But that came before Jones' decision to sever ties and decommit.

So the Buffaloes sit at 18 total verbal commits for the current recruiting cycle. But these departures paint a painful reality in Boulder.

Colorado Teetering Toward Change?

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on amidst players before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps these recruits are believing changes could be on the horizon in Boulder. Sanders' job security continues to rise at the forefront but now, the 20-10 Arizona State loss sparked new theories that Sanders' head coaching gig is facing turbulence.

Sanders, however, bluntly told reporters he's not concerned over his future in Boulder in dropping this postgame quote.

"Man, I don't think about that, man. I'm not here for my job. I'm here for these young men," Sanders said. "I'm not built like that. Like, I'm really not. I'm really, really, really not."

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

But the Buffaloes are one loss away from officially being knocked out of bowl contention. And Colorado hosts No. 14 Houston at Folsom Field. Sanders and the Buffaloes have gone 19-27 together through four seasons, with only one bowl appearance in 2024.

Perhaps the decommitted recruits feel that the writing is on the wall with the Coach Prime era. Still, three decommits with the Dec. 2 signing period less than a month away is an alarming trend for any team. In this case, Colorado.

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