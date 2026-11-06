Colorado Recruiting Ranking Shuffles Following Second Decommitment

The Colorado Buffaloes are hitting the final recruiting stretch before early signing day in December, and Coach Deion Sanders and his staff have managed to keep most of the 2027 class together.

All except two, with the latest departure arriving on the evening of Nov. 5 before the Buffaloes face Arizona State. Wide receiver Ryan Ferdinand of Palm Beach Lakes, Florida, flipped to Big 12 Conference rival Cincinnati.

Ferdinand joins linebacker Jahmiere Daniel-Portis as the decommits of this Colorado class. Which now impacts the national recruiting rankings here.

Where Colorado Now Stands Recruiting Wise

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jaron Tibbs (12) pulls in a reception past Colorado Buffaloes safety Naeten Mitchell (4) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado owns 19 total verbal commits following the two departures.

On3/Rivals industry rankings places the Buffaloes at No. 4 among Big 12 Conference teams for recruiting. West Virginia, Kansas State and No. 1 Texas Tech are the ones who have produced a stronger recruiting score ranking compared to Colorado.

Nationally, however, Colorado still sits outside of the top 40 at No. 41 overall. The Buffaloes have delivered a higher recruiting class compared to North Carolina even with coach Bill Belichick at the forefront there. Even a Northwestern team that handed the Buffaloes their first loss of 2026 sits lower in the recruiting rankings at 42nd overall. Other notable teams behind Colorado are current undefeated Utah (45th), Oklahoma State (49th) and Houston (No. 50).

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

On3/Rivals aren't the only ones that plug Colorado near the top 40, or even fourth among the Big 12 Conference. The Buffaloes own a No. 4 recruiting ranking in the Big 12 per 247Sports, which handed them 204.47 points. And just like On3/Rivals, 247 places WVU, KSU and the Red Raiders out in front of Colorado, in that order.

Yet the Buffs rank even higher per 247Sports on the national scale, checking in at No. 37 overall and placing them past the top 40. Much like On3/Rivals, Colorado ranks higher than Northwestern and Utah through 247. However, Syracuse out of the ACC holds a higher class compared to CU through 247, but sits lower through the other national outlet.

Determining if Colorado Will Make up For 2 Recruiting Losses

Colorado coach Deion Sanders stands on the field as the team warms up before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fans know that all verbal commitments aren't official until prospects sign their letter of intent. So decommits are bound to happen at any given moment. Same with recruiting flips, a la Ferdinand.

Sanders has leaned into the likes of director of player personnel Darius Darden-Box, director of recruiting Rashad Rich, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, assistant offensive line coach Gunnar White and others to help strengthen CU's recruitment efforts. They've managed to keep their biggest stars from drifting off while losing two prospects late.

But now many will wonder if Colorado will pull off any flip attempt or simply go after whoever is left on he recruiting trail. Wide receiver rises as a point of emphasis with Jaiden Kelly-Murray being the only recruit there. St. Louis, Missouri prospect and three-star Nick Weaver is one labeled "warm" on Colorado per 247Sports. So Weaver could now become the second wideout in the absence of Ferdinand.

The linebacker recruiting class still features former Alabama three-star commit Ba'Roc Willis and Ohio prospect Kaylon Bailey on board for the 2027 class, so perhaps Sanders and Colorado will settle on both leading the future linebacker room.

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