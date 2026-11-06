Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Lose Recruit to Cincinnati Bearcats
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The Colorado Buffaloes have kept most of their 2027 recruiting class together into November. They have one more month before coach Deion Sanders and the staff officially lock in their incoming freshman class during the NCAA's early signing period.
Yet the Buffaloes sustained one notable loss on the recruiting trail on the evening of Nov. 5. This move also came before Colorado heads to Tempe to take on Arizona State.
Who Has Left Colorado's 2027 Recruiting Class
Colorado has lost wide receiver Ryan Ferdinand to a commitment flip, except the West Palm Beach, Florida, native will remain in the Big 12 Conference and choose the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Ferdinand, who stars for Palm Beach Lakes High, became a three-star addition to the Buffaloes following his June 26 decision to commit. Colorado beat out North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, UCF and even Cincy for Ferdinand. However, Zach Blostein of 247Sports revealed how Colorado started to lose its grip on him.
"In October, Ferdinand told 247Sports that Cincinnati was among the schools still reaching out to him, even as he publicly reaffirmed his Colorado commitment during the Buffaloes' rough start to the season," Blostein said.
So Cincinnati gains a speedy 5-10, 170-pounder to boost the downfield attack moving forward. He burst into a national recruit after catching 57 receptions for 755 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. He's since elevated his numbers to 40 catches for 808 yards and 10 touchdowns, per Blostein.
Who Remains on Board for Colorado in Future Receiver Room
Now four-star wideout from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina Jaiden Kelly-Murray is the lone wide receiver who's verbally committed to Colorado.
Kelly-Murray was a notable decommit too. He originally chose South Carolina before ultimately reopening his recruiting process. Kelly-Murray decided on Colorado during an announcement ceremony on May 25.
Kelly-Murray has put together spectacular plays during his senior prep season with Oceanside Collegiate Academy. He even showed up in Boulder for the Oct. 3 contest against Texas Tech, which ended in a 29-7 Red Raiders victory.
But Colorado and Sanders may need to locate a new flip target or find a receiver who's still deciding on his next collegiate home.
Where Colorado Goes From Here
Colorado has offered a total of 45 different wide receivers for the 2027 cycle according to 247Sports. But some of the Buffaloes' top targets are already off the board.
CU tried making a run at one notable five-star wideout too: Monshun Sales of Lawrence North High in Indianapolis. Even fellow five-star Easton Royal received an early Colorado offer but has since chosen Florida.
Elsewhere, three-star from Millard South High in Omaha, Nebraska Antayvious Ellis remains uncommitted. Except 247Sports is calling the Cornhuskers the trending favorite for him.
Colorado, though, made an offer to three-star from Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day wideout Nick Weaver. He's now considered "warm" on Colorado per 247Sports. Weaver can add a 6-2, 178-pound target who can improve the height in the room moving forward. So perhaps it's Weaver who fills the spot here.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna