Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Lose Recruit to Cincinnati Bearcats

The Colorado Buffaloes have kept most of their 2027 recruiting class together into November. They have one more month before coach Deion Sanders and the staff officially lock in their incoming freshman class during the NCAA's early signing period.

Yet the Buffaloes sustained one notable loss on the recruiting trail on the evening of Nov. 5. This move also came before Colorado heads to Tempe to take on Arizona State.

Who Has Left Colorado's 2027 Recruiting Class

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado has lost wide receiver Ryan Ferdinand to a commitment flip, except the West Palm Beach, Florida, native will remain in the Big 12 Conference and choose the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Ferdinand, who stars for Palm Beach Lakes High, became a three-star addition to the Buffaloes following his June 26 decision to commit. Colorado beat out North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, UCF and even Cincy for Ferdinand. However, Zach Blostein of 247Sports revealed how Colorado started to lose its grip on him.

"In October, Ferdinand told 247Sports that Cincinnati was among the schools still reaching out to him, even as he publicly reaffirmed his Colorado commitment during the Buffaloes' rough start to the season," Blostein said.

So Cincinnati gains a speedy 5-10, 170-pounder to boost the downfield attack moving forward. He burst into a national recruit after catching 57 receptions for 755 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. He's since elevated his numbers to 40 catches for 808 yards and 10 touchdowns, per Blostein.

Who Remains on Board for Colorado in Future Receiver Room

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) runs against Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Tate Romney (3) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now four-star wideout from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina Jaiden Kelly-Murray is the lone wide receiver who's verbally committed to Colorado.

Kelly-Murray was a notable decommit too. He originally chose South Carolina before ultimately reopening his recruiting process. Kelly-Murray decided on Colorado during an announcement ceremony on May 25.

Kelly-Murray has put together spectacular plays during his senior prep season with Oceanside Collegiate Academy. He even showed up in Boulder for the Oct. 3 contest against Texas Tech, which ended in a 29-7 Red Raiders victory.

But Colorado and Sanders may need to locate a new flip target or find a receiver who's still deciding on his next collegiate home.

Where Colorado Goes From Here

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado has offered a total of 45 different wide receivers for the 2027 cycle according to 247Sports. But some of the Buffaloes' top targets are already off the board.

CU tried making a run at one notable five-star wideout too: Monshun Sales of Lawrence North High in Indianapolis. Even fellow five-star Easton Royal received an early Colorado offer but has since chosen Florida.

Elsewhere, three-star from Millard South High in Omaha, Nebraska Antayvious Ellis remains uncommitted. Except 247Sports is calling the Cornhuskers the trending favorite for him.

Colorado, though, made an offer to three-star from Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day wideout Nick Weaver. He's now considered "warm" on Colorado per 247Sports. Weaver can add a 6-2, 178-pound target who can improve the height in the room moving forward. So perhaps it's Weaver who fills the spot here.

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