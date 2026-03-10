3 Ways Colorado Can Beat Oklahoma State in Big 12 Tournament
The Colorado Buffaloes will get their Big 12 Tournament underway when they face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN+. Colorado is the No. 11 seed while Oklahoma State is the No. 14 seed. The winner will play the No. 6 seeded TCU Horned Frogs.
Here’s how the Buffaloes can beat the Cowboys and advance to the second round.
Stay Out Of Foul Trouble
The Buffaloes rank third in the Big 12 in most fouls committed per game with an average of 17.5 per game. Colorado cannot afford to give Oklahoma State extra opportunities at the free throw line by getting them in the bonus. The Cowboys are in the top third in the country in free throw percentage, shooting at a clip of 74.3 percent.
Foul trouble hurt the Buffs in their last game against the Arizona Wildcats on Senior Night with starting forward Bangot Dak fouling out. Dak averages 11.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and a team-high 1.5 blocks per game.
In Colorado’s last game playing against Oklahoma State on Feb. 21, Dak was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points. The Buffaloes won 83-69.
Limit Oklahoma State Guard Anthony Roy
Oklahoma State is led by senior guard Anthony Roy. Roy is averaging a team-high 16.7 points per game. He is shooting 42.9 percent from the field and is a threat from deep, shooting 39.5 percent from three-point land.
Roy surprisingly only played 19 minutes in the February matchup in Boulder and came off the bench. He finished with just six points, two rebounds, and two assists on 3/10 shooting from the field.
Roy has been red hot in his past two games, averaging 22.5 points on 46.4 percent shooting from the field, 39.0 percent from three, and 92.3 percent from the free throw line. With the season on the line for Oklahoma State, it would be hard to imagine them not giving the keys to Roy to run the show. Colorado will have to throw some double teams, make Roy uncomfortable, and make someone else beat them.
Take Advantage of a Bad Cowboys Defense
No team in the entire Big 12 allows more points than Oklahoma State. They let up an average of 82.5 points per game. A lot of this damage comes from beyond the arc.
Opponents are shooting 35.5 percent from three against them and make an average of 9.8 threes per game. The 9.8 threes made per game against their defense is by far the most against a defense in the Big 12. The second most threes allowed in the Big 12 is 8.5 given up by the BYU Cougars.
In fact, the difference between Oklahoma State and BYU in this category is wider than the difference between BYU and the next 10 teams in the conference. Colorado shoots the second fewest amount of threes in the Big 12 so it will be interesting to see how they attack this Cowboy defense that has struggled defending it.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1