Colorado Buffaloes Don't Hold Back on Derrick White's Impact on the Program

By hiring Boston Celtics guard and former Colorado star Derrick White as the Colorado Buffaloes’ president of basketball strategy, the program regained a valuable resource with rare knowledge to bestow upon its players. He’s been around the team in practices, offering advice and serving as an additional coach of sorts when able.

On Thursday, three Buffs on the 2026 roster spoke about their relationships with White and what he’s meant to the program since his return. Here’s a look at Colorado guards Rider Portela, Barrington Hargress and forward Noah Feddersen said in exclusive interviews with Colorado Buffaloes on SI.

What Derrick White has meant to Rider Portela

Sunnyslope guard Rider Portela (15) grabs an inbound pass against St. Mary’s during the Open Boys Championship game at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As a player entering his freshman season for the Buffs, Portela is gaining knowledge from an NBA resource far earlier in his career than most. He comes into Boulder with the highest expectations of Colorado’s 2026 class, as he was the lone recruit to receive any star ratings from either 247Sports or Rivals. The former lists him as a four-star recruit, whereas the latter lists him as a three-star.

Portela has learned a great deal from White in regard to program loyalty and heritage as well as his play on the court.

“Honestly, it’s crazy,” Portela told Colorado Buffaloes on SI. “I’m very lucky, just getting to see that level, an NBA guy coming back to show how much he loves the program.”

What Derrick White has meant to Barrington Hargress

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) passes the ball in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Hargress is the complete opposite side of the coin to Portela, situation-wise, White has still had a profound impact on him since returning to Boulder.

“[Learning from White] has been huge,” Hargress said. “The few times he’s come in here, he’s dropped some jewels for us, like to understand that everything is important. He’s a guy who’s made it to the pinnacle of the basketball world. He has a gold medal, and he has an NBA Championship.”

The meaning behind White saying “everything is important” is more powerful than it may seem at first. It applies to each and every ounce of preparation Colorado’s players put in, and every game they play, big or small. Hargress said it has shifted his mindset during the offseason.

“So, when somebody [like White] tells you that everything matters, you really have to re-evaluate and understand if you’re really giving all that you have,” Hargress said. “Just taking in anything that he can give, I know it's big for me because he’s where I want to be, and I know it's big for the other guys. The more that he’s around, the more that we have somebody else who’s done it in our position and is doing things that we all hope to do. It's a big push for us.”

What Derrick White has meant to Noah Feddersen

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; North Dakota State Bison forward Noah Feddersen (34) speaks to the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Feddersen is new to Buffaloes culture, he’s still an experienced player looking to make the leap to the next level in 2026. He’s focused on being a sponge when working with White, trying to soak up as much information and advice as he can from him to help his preparation to be a professional.

“It’s really awesome that he’s coming back and doing this,” Feddersen said. “With how much he’s got going on in his professional career and with his family, to come back to where he went to college and have an impact and support us and teach us stuff, it’s been awesome.”

Although White hasn’t been around the team with high frequency due to his tight schedule, he’s made an impact when he has.

“He was at practice a couple of weeks ago and talked to us afterwards. It was really cool to learn from him and learn from his experiences,” Feddersen said. “…Couldn’t ask for a better resource; he’s an NBA Champion, a gold medalist, so it’s been really awesome having him around.”

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