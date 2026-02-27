How Colorado Women's Basketball Can Punch NCAA Tournament Ticket
Destiny returned to Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball.
Coach JR Payne's Buffs (20-9, 11-6 Big 12) got some in-conference help after a tough loss to Utah last Tuesday. In their regular season's finale against the BYU Cougars, a top-four seed in the Big 12 tournament and likely NCAA Tournament spot will be on the line.
Colorado Meets BYU In Vital Season Finale
Colorado lost a chance to enter Saturday comfortable with its shot at March Madness, but a win would smooth things over. The Buffaloes remain among the "last four in" the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN's Friday-morning bracketology.
By beating BYU, Colorado would secure a top-four seed in next week's Big 12 tournament. The Buffs gained it after winning eight of nine and beating No. 20 Texas Tech, thereby earning a tiebreaker. With a double-bye and top-four status, conference tourney performance likely wouldn't matter to the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
But with a loss, the Buffaloes could drop to sixth place in the conference. They're knotted with Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, who each have winnable finales of their own. The Cowgirls host Kansas at home on Saturday, while the Lady Raiders welcome Arizona State on Sunday.
At fifth or sixth, Colorado would remain on the bubble without at least a run to the Big 12 semifinals. To leave no doubt, a win over middling but suddenly hot BYU is vital.
Keys For Colorado To Beat BYU
In their last matchup on Valentine's Day, the Buffs lambasted the Cougs 76-46 in Boulder. But BYU has won its last two games against tough opponents, Utah and Arizona, and faces a Colorado team off an L to the Utes.
Get Them Jaded: Senior forward Jade Masogayo was flourishing in Big 12 play, but hit a speed bump after teams started relentlessly doubling her. She's shot just 4-for-19 in her last two games, so utilizing her size against a smaller BYU bunch will set the tone.
Don't Force It: Even in a 30-point win, Colorado racked up 21 turnovers in its last matchup with the Cougars, its most against a Big 12 foe at home. That can't happen again in front of what's sure to be an on-edge Provo crowd pushing for its team's March lives.
Controlled Aggression: What worked against BYU was a significant size and effort advantage, so look for the Buffs to try to replicate. Colorado outrebounded the Cougars 50-26, swiped 13 steals and stayed out of foul trouble in Boulder.
Tip-off from the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, is set for 2 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Colorado Afforded Big 12 Help
While Colorado lost control of fourth place after its loss to Utah, Kansas came to the rescue. The Jayhawks handed Texas Tech another upset in Lawrence.
Star junior guard S'mya Nichols' free throws almost single-handedly won it, with 15 of her game-high 19 points coming from the charity stripe. KU limited standout Lady Raider guards Bailey Maupin and Snudda Collins to a combined 8-for-28 shooting, and another poor fourth quarter doomed TTU.
BYU also provided a lift, as its win over Arizona State ended any chance of the Buffs falling to seventh place.
