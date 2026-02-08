What Bobby Hurley's Postgame Comments Reveal About Colorado Men's Basketball

BOULDER — While attendance is down considerably this season, the CU Events Center remains a difficult place to play in the Big 12 Conference.

Arizona State was reminded of that fact on Saturday night, as the slumping Sun Devils suffered a 78-70 loss to coach Tad Boyle's young Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team. Despite a spirited comeback attempt early in the second half, ASU's rebounding woes and inability to slow Colorado point guard Barrington Hargress ultimately led to its demise.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) defends on Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After the game, longtime Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley shared some intriguing comments about playing in Boulder and his admiration for Boyle.

"Colorado has always been good at home, and I have tremendous respect for coach Boyle and what he does with this program," Hurley said. "To come in here and win, you can't have one, two or three guys play well offensively and get nothing from the rest of the group and expect to win. You're just not going to do it."

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Jalin Holland (11) defends on Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Maurice Odum, Anthony Johnson and Massamba Diop combined for 56 points, but Hurley received little from the rest of his team. Even more, the Sun Devils committed several sloppy turnovers and couldn't make needed adjustments defensively.

"I'm tired of us turning them over, getting a deflection, getting the ball, then throwing it back to the other team, letting them have it again," Hurley said. "We did that like three times tonight, where we get a steal, then we just give them the ball for no reason. They did nothing to deserve it."

Hurley's comments should serve as a reminder that even with fewer than 7,000 people in the building, Colorado has one of the best home-court advantages in the Big 12. If new athletic director Fernando Lovo can help get attendance numbers up and Boyle can get his program back to its foundational strengths of defense and rebounding, Colorado could be a difficult team to beat next season.

Tad Boyle Comments on Bobby Hurley

Feb 4, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Boyle also shared his respect for Hurley, whose seat is quickly heating up in Tempe.

"I watch a lot of film, and the one thing I do know about Arizona State is they have gotten a lot better since we played them in January," Boyle said. "He (Hurley) has not lost that team. People might say, well, you should beat Arizona State at home. Guess what? It ain't easy. It's not easy in this league. I got a lot of respect for him, and I got a lot of respect for how his players compete and always have."

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) shoots the ball over Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado improved to 14-10 (4-7 Big 12) with the win while Arizona State fell to 12-12 (3-8 Big 12) in Hurley's 11th season at the helm.

Up next, Boyle's Buffs will visit the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday (6 p.m. MT, ESPN+).