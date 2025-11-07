Top Women's Basketball Recruit Visits Colorado As Commitment Speculation Swirls
Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball is trending toward a juggernaut.
Forward Brihanna Crittendon, the No. 8 overall recruit in the class of 2026, was back in Boulder to watch Colorado open its season Thursday night. It's the second time she's been around the Buffs in a public setting this fall, officially visiting the school late last September.
As reports emerge that coach JR Payne's squad is high in contention for Crittendon's commitment, a trip to watch the team play is a major moment.
Brihanna Crittendon Pays Visit To Buffs' Season-Opener
A native of nearby Thornton, Colorado, Crittendon stars at Riverdale Ridge High School and is dating Buffs men's basketball guard Josiah Sanders. Connections are there that have made Payne's group more than a possibility.
After Colorado defeated the New Mexico Lobos to start its season strong, many players and coaches excitedly approached and greeted Crittendon. They thanked her for coming, a positive sign as recruiting deadlines near.
Payne has praised the Buffaloes for their tight-knit bond and extensive chemistry, and their kinship has gone beyond this season. They've joined the staff's determination to land Crittendon, who would be the highest-ranked recruit in recorded program history.
Crittendon has led Riverdale Ridge to a state title just six years after the school's founding. Last season, the 6-3 power forward averaged 26.4 points and became the fastest-ever Colorado athlete to eclipse 2,000 career points.
Colorado Battling Tennessee, Others For Crittendon
Currently, Crittendon is ranked second-highest among 2026 recruits that remain uncommitted. Many top-tier programs are in the mix for her services, including the Texas Longhorns, TCU Horned Frogs and Oregon Ducks, but per reporting of On3's Talia Gooden, Colorado races alongside Tennessee for pole position.
Gooden logged a prediction for the Volunteers to land Crittendon, but that the Buffs were the "biggest threat."
"Sources have indicated Tennessee and Colorado have been seen as frontrunners throughout, but I’d give the edge to the Lady Vols here for now," she wrote on Oct. 15. "It’s by no means a done deal, though, as she’s still completing her official visits."
Crittendon has not formally released a list of finalists, but one can assume Colorado to be one of them. Fans brought signs on Thursday pushing for her commitment, a decision that would catapult her into statewide stardom
Future Shines In Colorado's First Win
She'd instantly brighten futures, but the Buffs' present looked ready to compete now and later. Colorado overcame a rocky first half that's to be expected early in seasons to leave New Mexico in the dust.
Several freshmen soared, such as guard Erianna Gooden. The native of Arkansas scored 10 tough points while adding five rebounds and three assists. Her passing and IQ may warrant a starting spot at some point this season.
Forward Jade Crook also impressed in her first official college game, logging 12 points and seven rebounds while posting a team-high +30 plus-minus. Forward Logyn Greer struggled but has high upside that could complement Crittendon's skillset for years to come.
Five players scored double-figures, led by senior transfer forward Anaelle Dutat's 16-point, 13-rebound double-double. Despite a poor night from preseason All-Big 12 forward Jade Masogayo, the new-look Buffs harnessed a decisive third quarter into an emphatic 84-59 final score.
"We have a really talented freshman group,” Payne said postgame. “We just have a tremendous amount of balance. I think we’re gonna see lots of different people in the press conference at the end of the night because any given player can really impact the game.”