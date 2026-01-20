Colorado Basketball Faces Pivotal Battle With Longtime Big 12 Rival

For the Colorado Buffaloes to call this season a true turnaround, they need a signature win. And there's no team coach Tad Boyle's Buffs (12-6, 2-3 Big 12) would rather achieve that against than the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (13-5, 3-2 Big 12).

On Tuesday, a storied conference rivalry continues in Boulder. A 9 p.m. MT tip-off will test the eyelids but should bring a healthy dose of natural caffeine.

Colorado To Host No. 19 Kansas

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado is riding its longest losing streak of the season (three) entering Tuesday, most recently falling to the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Buffaloes scored their fewest points all year on Saturday, shooting just 39 percent and leading for only 30 seconds.

A 12-2 run put the Buffs ahead with 13 minutes left, but West Virginia responded with an 11-3 spurt. Senior forward Treyson Eaglestaff led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting, his fourth 20-point performance this season.

WVU won the rebound battle 38-22, led by nine each from big men Brenen Lorient and Harlan Obioha.

Jan 17, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players walk out of a timeout during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Hope Coliseum. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

It's the latest in an abysmal run of glass cleaning for Colorado, who rank 13th of 16 in the Big 12 in rebounds per game. The Buffaloes' starting frontcourt of Bangot Dak and Elijah Malone combined for just one board. Malone was again a liability, fouling out in nine minutes. Just one Buff posted more than three rebounds, forward Alon Michaeli with seven.

Freshman guard Isaiah Johnson tallied his first career start, posting 12 points. Guard Barrington Hargress led Colorado with 15 points and five assists, and Dak added 11 with three assists.

Colorado, Kansas Share Plenty History

Feb 11, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle greets Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self after the game at Allen Fieldhouse. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Tuesday will be the 167th meeting between Colorado and Kansas, dating back to 1931. The Buffs have played the Jayhawks more than any opponent in program history. As a blue blood of the sport, KU leads the all-time series 126-40 and swept the Buffaloes last season.

Twenty-seven of Colorado's wins against Kansas have come at home, including in arguably its program's most iconic victory. Guard Askia Booker nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to defeat the then No. 6-ranked Jayhawks, stamping his place in Buffs lore.

The shocking result came in year four of Boyle with the Buffaloes and year 11 of Kansas coach Bill Self's tenure. While Self remains in charge, he won't make the trip to Boulder due to illness, according to a recent KU statement.

Kansas enters the CU Events Center on a two-game win streak, including over then-No. 2 Iowa State. The Jayhawks struggle on the road, though, 1-4 away from Lawrence on the season.

Future first-round NBA draft pick guard Darryn Peterson leads the way with 22.2 points, albeit in just nine games due to injury. The senior backcourt of Tre White and Melvin Council Jr. combines for 28 points per game, and sophomore forward Flory Bidunga averages 14, along with a team-high 8.9 rebounds.

Betting Odds

As of Monday, DraftKings sportsbook lists Kansas as a 4.5-point favorite over Colorado. The over-under is set at 156.5.

Colorado vs. Kansas Prediction

The Buffs are always competitive at home, and Tuesday should be no exception. Kansas is vulnerable, especially away from the vaunted Allen Fieldhouse. Colorado will seize its golden opportunity and beat the Jayhawks, 85-81.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.