How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes at Cincinnati: Preview, TV Channel, Prediction

After as commendable a first Big 12 loss as one could ask for, Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball is off to the Buckeye State. Coach Tad Boyle's Buffs (12-4, 2-1 Big 12) take on the struggling Cincinnati Bearcats (8-8, 0-3 Big 12)

How to Watch

When: Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. MT

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Network/Peacock

Radio Call: KOA 850 AM and 94.1 FM

Colorado Faces Cincinnati After Last-Second Loss

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last Saturday, Colorado gave the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders all they could handle. A rabid Boulder crowd powered the Buffs to a valiant comeback effort, going on 20-3 and 11-4 runs after falling behind by 24 with 13 minutes remaining.

Texas Tech sought to squash a Buffaloes squad still playing over its skis in Big 12 play, then-unbeaten through two games after just three conference wins in 2024-25. However, fouls troubled Red Raider stars like forward JT Toppin, allowing Colorado to roar back.

Freshman guard Isaiah Johnson scored all of his team-high 21 points in the final 20 minutes, leading a compressed eight-man rotation with relentless basket attacking. Guard Barrington Hargress dropped 17 and led the Buffs with four assists. Forwards Bangot Dak, Sebastian Rancik and Alon Michaeli combined for 24 points and 26 rebounds.

Jan 10, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) brings in a rebound in the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hargress missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer on the game's final play, leaving the CU Events Center deflated but proud of its young team. Boyle was proud of the lack of quit, but he knew Colorado needed to carry that mentality more to remain viable.

"We have a really competitive team that won't budge for anything," he said. "It took us a while to wake up, and the biggest thing we talked about after the game was that if we can be that competitive team you guys saw in the last six minutes of the game, we can play with anybody. So, that really has to be our consistent approach."

Cincinnati Seeking First Conference Win

Jan 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) dribbles against the Houston Cougars in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Colorado will visit Cincinnati for the first time since re-joining the Big 12, just one win away from matching its conference win total from last season. The Buffs are ranked No. 69 in the NET, nine spots below the Bearcats.

Cincy is winless through three Big 12 games with losses to No. 8 Houston, West Virginia and No. 25 UCF. The results have caused heartache, with all three defeats coming by a combined 10 points. The Cougars outscored them 39-27 in the second half. WCU went on a 10-0 run after trailing by five with less than five minutes left. UCF hit a jumper with 11 seconds left to increase the Bearcats' losing streak.

They struggled in non-conference play as well, falling to then-No. 6 Louisville by 10, Eastern Michigan by eight, Xavier by five and Clemson by three. Simply put, the Cats are due for a win and will be on edge in clutch moments.

Senior Florida Atlantic transfer forward Baba Miller leads Cincinnati at 12.7 points per game and is ninth in the nation (second in the Big 12) with 10.6 rebounds. Three-year starting guard Day Day Thomas is averaging a career-high 12.4 points per game on 45.1 percent 3-point shooting. Center Moustapha Thiam and guard Jizzle James add 11 points each.

Colorado @ Cincinnati Prediction

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cincy is desperate for a win, while the Buffaloes are simply still trying to legitimize their strong start to the season. Expect them to come out more relaxed in front of a road crowd, which may have a student section full of paper bags on heads. Colorado will win, 81-75.