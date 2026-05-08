Colorado Buffaloes Fans Won't Like This Early NCAA Tournament Projection

Following another season where the Colorado Buffaloes failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, Coach Tad Boyle is hoping the outcome is different in 2026.

However, an early projection for the NCAA Tournament does not seem to favor the Buffaloes and climb for Colorado next season.

Feb 21, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Jalin Holland (11) dives for a loose ball in the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado Projected To Miss NCAA Tournament Next Season

With a significant amount of transport, portal movement already finished, many analysts have started to hold conferences, rankings, and national rankings.

In addition to that, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi revealed his early 2027 NCAA Tournament projection. As of now, Lunardi projects that Colorado will once again miss the tournament and be on the outside looking in.

As the offseason has progressed, the Buffaloes have lost a significant portion of their roster to the transfer portal, which could spell trouble for next season. However, Colorado has also been able to retain some key pieces in addition to finding a few key players in the transfer portal, who could be important contributors immediately.

To qualify for the NCAA Tournament, the Buffaloes must perform significantly better in conference play. What’s that in mind, Boyle has made a few key additions in the transfer portal that should help to solve the problems. Colorado had a front court that revealed itself near the end of last season.

New Look Frontcourt

Feb 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Josiah Sanders (5) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at the Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Last season, the Buffaloes significantly struggled to limit opposing teams' ability to score on the interior and grab offensive rebounds. In addition to those struggles, Colorado also lost forwards Bangot Dak and Sebastian Rancik in the transfer portal.

To win in the Big 12, Colorado must improve in this area, which is exactly why coach Boyle brought in a significant amount of size.

There were three major additions that the Buffaloes made through the transfer portal, which included Charlotte forward David Gomez, North Dakota State forward Noah Feddersen, and UNC Greensboro forward Justin Neely.

All three of these players showed the ability to be solid on the interior during their 2025 campaigns, which is exactly what Boyle hopes they can replicate in 2026 with the Buffaloes.

Last season with Charlotte, Gomez recorded five points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. After getting injured early in the season, Gomez was limited to just two games, but did show promise that he could be a solid contributor in the front court with his 6-9 frame.

In Fedderson’s 2025 campaign with North Dakota State, he totaled 9.3 points, five rebounds, and one block per game. Feddersen also brings a great presence on the interior, standing at 6-10, which should help Colorado to do a much better job rebounding and forcing tougher shots in the paint.

During 2025 with UNC Greensboro, Neely recorded 17.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, which showcased his ability to be a solid scorer but also bring the rebounding presence that the Buffaloes definitely need. Standing at 6-6, Nelly is not the biggest forward, but he has great athleticism, which allows him to track rebounds all over the court.

This offseason, Colorado had a clear need in the front court, and through the transfer portal, Boyle has been able to add several players who could fill that need and help the Buffaloes become a much better team on the interior moving forward.

Heading into 2026, Boyle is hoping he can lead Colorado to another NCAA Tournament appearance to give this young roster the experience they need to find consistent success in future seasons.

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Ian Inman (0) walks up court in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Colorado’s Path To The NCAA Tournament

Next year’s NCAA Tournament will be significantly different than years past with a projected expansion to 76 teams. This opens up an extra eight spots, which should give the Buffaloes a much better chance to make the tournament.

The biggest thing Colorado can do to boost their NCAA tournament chances is have a much better performance in Big 12 play. A significant improvement in the front court should help to play a big role in that.

In addition to the improvements along the interior, Colorado was also able to bring back several players. In the backcourt, including guards Barrington Hargress, Josiah Sanders, Ian Inman, and Jalin Holland. Bringing back these four guards is very crucial for Colorado, especially with the loss of Isaiah Johnson to the transfer portal, who was Colorado’s best scorer last season.

The development of Sanders, Inman, and Holland could be something that plays a significant role in how successful the Buffaloes can be next season and moving forward.

Heading into the summer, with the continuity that Colorado has in the backcourt, partnered with what appears to be a significant improvement in the front court, it seems that the Buffaloes have a great chance to improve on their 2025 performance and compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament next year.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.