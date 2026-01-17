Colorado Entering Pivotal Matchup vs. West Virgina

Many young teams fold as stakes get higher, but if any can become an exception, it's Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball.

Coach Tad Boyle's Buffs (12-15, 2-2 Big 12) suffered a troubling loss on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats last Wednesday, testing their mental fortitude. It thickens the atmosphere for this Saturday's clash against the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-6), with both sides wanting to learn more about themselves.

Colorado Visits West Virginia After Setback In Cincy

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle coaches in the first half of the NCAA Basketball game at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Jan. 14, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffaloes encounter a fork in the road in Morgantown this Saturday. They must decide whether they're comfortable being the team that takes one small step out of the Big 12 basement or hungry to run with the conference's best. That appetite took a hit in Cincinnati last Wednesday.

Colorado fell 77-68 to the Bearcats, forced to muster a late rally after floundering through the first. Cincy scored the game's first 10 points and led by 18 at halftime, as well as by 21 with 16 minutes left.

Freshman guard Isaiah Johnson had what's becoming signature stardom in second halves, scoring 16 of his team-high 18 points in the final 20 minutes. No Buff had more than five points in the first half, as 35 percent shooting proved costly.

MORE: Jordan Seaton Transfer Portal Could Lead Him To Big-Time Programs

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Updated Transfer Portal Rankings

MORE: Why Demetrius Hunter Could Become An Instant Starter For Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Sencire Harris (5) and Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) guard Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) in the second half of the NCAA Basketball game at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Jan. 14, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Forward Sebastian Rancik had a gnarly night, logging a season-low five points on 1-of-5 shooting and fouling out in 24 minutes. Center Elijah Malone struggled as well, scoring just two and failing to reach 20 minutes of play for the 11th straight game.

Guard Barrington Hargress had 14 points (10 in the second half), while forward Bangot Dak added 12 and a team-high seven rebounds. Freshman big man Alon Michaeli pitched in eight points and four boards.

Colorado won the rebound battle after Cincy shot just 32 percent in the closing frame, but its comeback effort was too little, too late. Entering Wednesday as the Big 12's top free-throw shooting team, the Buffs made just 11 freebies to the Bearcats' 24.

Senior Bearcats forward Baba Miller stole the show, nearing his career high with 25 points, along with 11 rebounds and two blocks. Center Moustapha Thiam also shone, adding 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting, two blocks and two steals.

Defense-First West Virginia Seeking Stability

Jan 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge watches play against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

On the other side lies West Virginia. The Mountaineers have struggled to remain solid in an era of program chaos, on their fourth coach in as many years following the departure of longtime boss Bob Huggins.

They brought in North Texas's Ross Hodge, who has sown a defensive culture that can keep them in games when facing the Big 12's many talented scorers. WVU has allowed just 63.2 points per game, seventh-fewest in the nation and second in the conference.

However, the Mountaineers' strengths roughly stop there. They have the Big 12's worst scoring offense (73.2) and grab the third-fewest rebounds (35.8). Markman guard Honor Huff carries the scoring load at 17.2 per game, as no others put up more than 11 points or three assists a night.

Jan 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Honor Huff (3) dribbles against Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) during the second half at Hope Coliseum. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

If the Buffs contain Huff, who scores consistently but never more than 24 in a game, they should have little issue winning. West Virginia is 0-2 against conference foes in games where he scores fewer than 23.

WVU was trounced by Iowa State to start Big 12 play but edged Cincinnati and impressed against Kansas, beating the No. 22-ranked Jayhawks at home. North Texas transfer forward Brenen Lorient dropped 18 points in the win.

It should be a fascinating bout of styles, as Colorado thrives when its offense is clicking. West Virginia can guard, but if the Buffaloes' shots start falling, have little firepower to keep up.

The Buffs and Mountaineers tip off on Saturday at 4 p.m. MT, broadcast on CBS Sports Network.