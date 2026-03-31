Colorado's Betting Odds Against Oklahoma Nosedive After Transfer Portal News

The Colorado Buffaloes will be taking on the Oklahoma Sooners in the quarterfinal of the second annual College Basketball Crown tournament.

What are the current betting odds for this Big 12/SEC matchup?

Colorado Underdogs Against Oklahoma

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle (center) in the huddle with his players against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Colorado is an 8.5-point underdog to Oklahoma. The Buffaloes have odds of +260 to win outright while the Sooners are -325. The current over/under is at 165.5 points.

This game, along with the whole tournament will be played in Las Vegas. Tip-off between the Buffs and Sooners will be on Wednesday, April 1 at 6 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

The winner will advance to the seminal and play the winner between the Baylor Bears and Minnesota Golden Gophers. Colorado and Baylor faced off one time already this season. The Bears won at home by a final score of 86-67.

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser shouts during an NCAA men's basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Missouri Tigers at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Oklahoma won 80-64. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado comes into The Crown with an overall record of 17-15 with a mark of 7-11 in Big 12 conference play. They finished tied for 11th in the conference.

Oklahoma is 19-15 this season and went 7-11 in SEC play, tying for 11th place in the conference.

Buffaloes Suffer Multiple Transfer Portal Losses

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) stops to shoot against Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) and forward Bangot Dak (8) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

This betting line between Colorado and Oklahoma opened up at 5.5-points but has ballooned up to 8.5 due to the fact that some of Colorado’s best players have entered the portal.

Three of Colorado’s four leading scorers from this season have already entered the portal: guard Isaiah Johnson, forward Sebastian Rancik, and forward Bangot Dak. This trio averaged a total of 40.7 of Colorado’s 80.0 points per game this season. Johnson averaged a team-high 16.9, Rancik averaged 12.3, and Dak averaged 11.5.

Colorado will now be relying on players that weren't doing a bulk of the scoring throughout the season.

Oklahoma on the other hand has not had a player from the 2025-26 team hit the transfer portal to this point. The Sooners were led this season by senior guard Nigel Pack. Pack averaged 16.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

Both teams will be looking to end their their season on a good note with a run in The Crown. Neither had the resume to make the 2026 NCAA Tournament. This was the second season in a row without making the NCAA Tournament for the Buffs. Oklahoma made the NCAA Tournament in 2025, but just missed out in 2026.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This won't be the Buffs' first time in The Crown. Colorado was in The Crown in 2025 and lost their first round matchup to the Villanova Wildcats. While there may not be a national championship on the line, there is still opportunity to build momentum for 2026-27.

Three of the four teams in The Crown semifinal in 2025 made the 2026 NCAA Tournament: the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Villanova Wildcats, and UCF Knights.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.